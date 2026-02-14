LSU Point Guard DJ Thomas To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery, Matt McMahon Announces

LSU men’s basketball Head Coach Matt McMahon announced on Saturday that LSU point guard DJ Thomas Jr., will have left foot surgery next week, ending his 2025-26 basketball season.

The star point guard, who played at UNLV for two years before transferring to LSU where he delivered dynamic play both passing and scoring, has been dealing with the injury since the day before the start of Southeastern Conference play.

Tiger Rag Exclusive: LSU AD Verge Ausberry weighing “fiscal responsibility” with mounting Matt McMahon losses:https://t.co/SnUMP4iIBO — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) February 14, 2026

“Since arriving on campus and earning his captain’s role, DJ has been a great teammate and a relentless competitor,” said Coach McMahon. “He makes everyone in our program better. I admire the toughness and fight DJ has shown since suffering his foot injury. He has done everything in his power to work through the pain and get back on the court. I’m disappointed for DJ that his season has come to an end. We look forward to supporting him through his recovery.”

Thomas missed the first five SEC games, then returned for three contests, including a team leading 18-point effort in a four-point loss at Arkansas. He reaggravated the injury early in the Mississippi State game on Jan. 28, the last game he was able to participate in.

Thomas, who led the SEC in assists and assist-to-turnover ratio until he fell off the rankings because of the 75 percent participation rule, averaged 15.3 points in 16 games, 2.7 rebounds and had 104 assists (6.50 apg) and just 26 turnovers (4.00 assist-to-turnover ratio).