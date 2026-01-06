LSU Point Guard Dedan Thomas Jr. Will Miss 2nd Straight Game With Lower Leg Injury

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU star point guard Dedan “D.J.” Thomas Jr. will miss his second game in four days when the Tigers (12-2, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) host South Carolina (9-5, 0-1 SEC) on Tuesday (6 p.m., ESPNU).

Thomas suffered the injury last week after playing in the Tigers’ win over Southern Mississippi on Dec. 29, scoring 22 points with 12 assists on 8-of-11 shooting with 2 of 2 from three-point range. He missed LSU’s 75-72 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday.

“D.J. will be out,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said Monday night on his first weekly radio show of the season at TJ Ribs restaurant. “He will be day-to-day. He’s making great progress. It’s a lower leg injury from several years ago that he reaggravated.”

Thomas transferred to LSU before this season after two seasons at UNLV.

“No one wants to play more than D.J.,” McMahon said. “He’s very anxious. He’s progressing well in his rehab.”

Thomas is averaging 16.2 points a game and an SEC-high 7.2 assists a game.

McMahon told Tiger Rag after the show that the injury is not long term.

“Absolutely not out for the season,” he said. “The doctors say it’s day to day. Just not ready to play right now.”

After South Carolina, LSU plays at No. 11 Vanderbilt (14-0, 1-0 SEC) on Saturday (12 p.m., SEC Network).

True freshman Jalen Reece started for Thomas and scored four points with seven assists in 35 minutes with three late turnovers.

“Jalen Reece did a lot of great things,” McMahon said.

LSU’s third point guard is senior transfer Rashad King, who scored 10 points in 17 minutes at A&M on 3-of-6 shooting, including 2 of 4 from three-point range. He is averaging 4.8 points a game.