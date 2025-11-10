LSU Point Guard Dedan Thomas Jr. Of UNLV Proving To Be A Solid Bet – Tigers Host UNO Tonight

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

UNLV transfer point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. arrived as the star of LSU coach Matt McMahon’s portal class.

He is the quarterback, and he clearly showed that in the Tigers’ season opening, 96-60 win over Tarleton State last week. Thomas, a junior who was the No. 6-rated point guard in the NCAA Transfer Portal, scored 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting with eight assists and five rebounds.

“He just orchestrates the offense,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said after the game. “The one thing I hope everyone sees is that along side his 16-8-5 stat line, his effort and toughness on the defensive side of the ball is going to be key for us. He plays with relentless effort out there.”

McMahon will be looking for more of the same from Thomas Monday night when the Tigers (1-0) host the University of New Orleans (1-0) at 7 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. SEC Network+ and ESPN+ will televise the game. UNO is coming off a 78-74 win at TCU last week.

“I love him. He’s an elite floor general,” McMahon said before the season. “Relentless worker. I’ve been really impressed. Probably the biggest surprise is he has been very impactful on defense with his ability to disrupt and pressure. Great court vision, willing passer.”

Stop right there.

Maybe too willing.

“Unselfish to a fault at times,” McMahon said.

Thomas (6-foot-1, 178 pounds) averaged 4.6 assists last season for UNLV with 15.6 points a game. As a freshman, he scored 13.6 a game with 5.1 assists.

The son of former UNLV guard Dedan Thomas (1991-94), D.J. shot 36 percent from 3-point range as a freshman (34 of 94) and 35 percent last year (24 of 68).

McMahon took a closer look at that.

“He has been a 40 percent guy on catch-and-shoot threes,” he said. Thomas took only one three-pointer against Tarleton State and missed. That may change.

“We are counting on him to score and facilitate,” McMahon said

Whether he likes it or not.

“Coach is really encouraging me to stay aggressive and take my open shots,” Thomas said. “I tended to turn down lots of open shots the past two years. I’m not looking for stats. He’s encouraging me to take a lot more threes. I just feel like whatever is needed in that game. I’m looking for whatever I can do to help my team win. We have different scoring options on this team. We have a lot of weapons.”

That showed in the win over Tarleton as transfer senior guard Max MacKinnon of Portland hit 4 of 5 from three-point range and scored 19 points with five assists.

But if McMahon says shoot, Thomas will, because he finds himself watching previous McMahon guards on television.

Thomas likes where McMahon has come from. McMahon played shooting guard at Appalachian State and coached elite guards while Murray State’s head coach and an assistant – Ja Morant, Cameon Payne and Isaiah Caanan. Morant and Payne are both in the NBA and were first round picks – Morant second overall by Memphis in 2019 and Payne 14th in 2015 by Oklahoma City. Caanan was a second round pick in 2013 by Houston.

“I know his history with guards he had at Murray State,” Thomas said. “I’m very aware of his track record – Ja Morant, Cameron Payne. So, I felt like I could learn a lot with him.”

It didn’t hurt that McMahon and assistant David Patrick had Thomas on speed dial as well.

“As soon as I hit the portal, coach McMahon was calling me every day,” Thomas said. “David Patrick was calling me every day. Coach JC (Jalen Courtney-Williams) was calling pretty much every other day.”

It did not get aggravating.

“No, not at all,” he said. “I just felt how much they believed in me. Coach Mac every day, telling me how much he believed in me and what I could be if I came here.”

The calls began within a day or two of Thomas entering the portal.

“They were definitely after me, so I could just tell how much they really wanted me here,” he said. “So, I felt the love.”

And it was not the first time. McMahon recruited Thomas out of Liberty High in Las Vegas three years ago along with Alabama and Florida. But he wanted to stay close to home and play where his dad did. He also liked then-coach Lon Kruger, who was not retained by UNLV after last season.

“It was the right situation. Coach Kruger really wanted me to be his point guard,” Thomas said. “He said I was going to come in and get thrown right in the fire. I’m always up to the challenge. It was a benefit to me.”

McMahon has the same plan for Thomas, and the fires of the Southeastern Conference will be hotter than those of the Mountain West. The SEC produced the national champion last season in Florida and a record 14 teams in the NCAA Tournament in a banner year.

“I mean it’s the best conference in America,” Thomas said. “So, I’ve always wanted to play against the best. I really did want to come to the SEC. It’s the closest thing to the NBA. Can’t wait to play in the big games. Look on your SEC schedule, it’s big game after big game. I feel like every game is going to bring the best out of you.”

McMahon has enjoyed coaching Thomas, who came as advertised.

“He has been a breath of fresh air,” he said. “Quiet but instant credibility and respect from his teammates, because of his work ethic and unselfishness and competitive spirit. And more. Really enjoying the opportunity to coach him. He wants to be coached. He wants to get better. He’s a quick learner, quick processor. Really having a lot of fun getting to work with him.”