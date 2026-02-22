LSU Plays Well Enough To Lose Close To No. 25 Alabama, 90-83

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU played well enough to not lose in embarrassing fashion on Saturday in front of a about 5,000 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

That’s what it has come down to.

The Tigers (14-13, 2-12 Southeastern Conference) still lost, though, 90-83, to No. 25 Alabama for their fifth straight setback and eighth of nine with only a merciful four games remaining in the regular season.

LSU amazingly did many of the key things that winners usually do. The Tigers shot better from three-point range than Alabama (9 of 20 to 10 of 30), outscored the Tide in the paint by 36-26, on second chance buckets by 21-13 and on fast breaks by 9-4. Rebounds were even at 39. LSU had only 10 turnovers to eight by the Tide. And LSU shot 42 percent from the field to 43 percent.

LSU even held the Tide below its average of 92.7 points per game that leads the nation after Alabama came in scoring 100 or more in two of its previous five games.

But Alabama dominated the foul line, getting there for 37 free throws and making 30 to the Tigers only getting 16 out of 22.

“I thought our guys played really well in spurts,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said. “Their ability to get to the free throw line was key, and they were still able to put up 90 points. Everybody thinks Alabama just throws up a lot of threes, but their spacing and pressure on the rim is very good.”

Alabama (20-7, 10-4 SEC) won its sixth straight and fourth straight without 7-foot center Charles Bediako, who was ruled ineligible on Feb. 9 after averaging 10 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in five games. He had received a restraining order to play at Alabama after playing professionally for the previous three seasons in the developmental NBA G League.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for LSU’s players and staff,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “I watched those guys lose some very tough games (75-74 to Kentucky, 75-71 at Arkansas and 88-85 at Texas on Tuesday). For them to play as hard as they did, and they were down by 16 with seven minutes to go.”

LSU trailed 74-58 with 7:11 remaining, but cut that to 77-68 with 4:40 left on a pair of free throws by freshman point guard Jalen Reece. The Tigers got as close as six at 89-83 with 14 seconds left on a dunk by Marquel Sutton.

“We kept our poise,” said Sutton, who led all scorers with 21 points and had six rebounds. “We’ve been down a lot before. We played hard. We dug deep. That’s what we did.”

Four other Tigers scored in double figures. Reece had 14 with five assists, P.J. Carter had 13, Rashad King scored 12 and Pablo Tamba had 10 with 12 rebounds.

Aiden Sherrell led Alabama with 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Aden Holloway added 17.

After a close first half in which LSU trailed 43-40 at the break, Alabama soon took over the game with its first double-digit lead at 60-49 with 14:08 left on a put-back layup by Sherrell. That grew to 14 points at 63-49 with 13:39 left on a three-pointer by Latrell Wrightsell Jr., who finished with 14.

The Tigers and Tide put on an entertaining first half that featured seven lead changes through the 5:22 mark when Alabama took a 29-27 lead. The Tide built that to nine points at 43-34 before a late run by the Tigers cut it to 43-40 at the half on back to back three-points by Reece at the :41 mark and King with :09 remaining.

LSU gets a breather of sorts this week as it next plays at struggling Ole Miss (11-16, 3-11 SEC) on Wednesday (8 p.m., SEC Network). The Rebels lost their ninth in a row Saturday, 94-75, at home to No. 11 Florida.

“Ole Miss, I’m sure, is desperate to win a game,” McMahon said. “We’re desperate to win a game.”