LSU Plays At No. 19 Texas Tech Sunday In 1st Major Test Of Season

Tiger Rag News Services

LSU, 8-0 and coming off a thrilling overtime victory at Boston College, will face its biggest challenge of the season and try to win its first game against a top 25 team in two seasons at No. 19 Texas Tech at 2 p.m. Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas, on ESPN.

The Tigers won 78-69 at Boston College last Wednesday after outscoring the Eagles, 17-8, in overtime.

LSU rallied from four down in the final minute as point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., scored twice to force the overtime, then scored the first four points of the extra period. Thomas finished with 23 points and seven assists. He is averaging 15.5 points a game and leads the SEC with seven assists a game.

The overtime win was the third straight for LSU coach Matt McMahon. He will be going for his first win over an Associated Press top 25 team since the Tigers beat No. 17 Kentucky in Baton Rouge on Feb. 21, 2024.

Texas Tech (6-2) is coming off a 76-72 win over Wyoming last Sunday. Junior forward JT Toppin leads the Red Raiders with 22.1 points and 11 rebounds a game.

LSU forward Mike Nwoko has scored in double figures in every game this season and is averaging 16.8 points a game. Forward Marquel Sutton is scoring 13.3 points a game and averaging nine rebounds a game. And forward Max Mackinnon is at 12.9 points per game.

After Sunday, LSU plays SMU on Saturday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.