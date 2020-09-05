Former LSU players on opening day NFL rosters for the 2020 season

LSU will have 42 players, including 28 projected starters, on the opening day rosters of 24 NFL teams.

Eleven of the 14 players drafted from the Tigers’ 2019 national championship team are on rosters, including six projected starters led by quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The first former LSU star to see his first rookie season action will be running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He’s a projected starter for the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs, which plays the Houston Texans Thursday night in the first NFL game a season operating under COVID-19 protocol.

Thirteen teams have two or more LSU players on rosters, led by the Cleveland Browns which have four former Tigers’ on the active roster. Seattle, Tampa Bay and Kansas City have three LSU players each.

`

NFC (22 players, 13 starters, 4 rookies)

Arizona Cardinals – CB Patrick Peterson*, DB Rashard Lawrence (R)

Atlanta Falcons – LB Deion Jones*, WR Russell Gage

Carolina Panthers – CB Donte Jackson*

Chicago Bears – LB Barkevious Mingo

Dallas Cowboys – OT La’el Collins*

Detroit Lions – None

Green Bay – None

Los Angeles Rams – DT Michael Brockers*, OT Andrew Whitworth* (starting 15th season)

Minnesota Vikings – DE Danielle Hunter*, WR Justin Jefferson* (R)

New Orleans Saints – C Will Clapp

New York Giants – None

Philadelphia Eagles – S Jalen Mills*, LB Duke Riley

San Francisco 49ers – LB Kwon Alexander*

Seattle Seahawks – S Jamal Adams*, OG Damien Lewis (R), C Ethan Pocic*

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – LB Kevin Minter, LB Devin White*, RB Leonard Fournette

Washington Redskins – OT Saahdiq Charles (R)

Injured Reserve

TE Thaddeus Moss (R), Washington

AFC (20 players, 15 starters, 8 rookies)

Baltimore Ravens – LB Patrick Queen* (R)

Buffalo Bills – LS Reid Ferguson*, CB Tre’Davious White*

Cincinnati Bengals – QB Joe Burrow* (R)

Cleveland Browns – WR Odell Beckham Jr.*, WR Jarvis Landry*, LB Jacob Phillips (R), CB Greedy Williams*

Denver Broncos – C Lloyd Cushenberry III* (R)

Houston Texans – None

Indianapolis Colts – None

Jacksonville Jaguars – WR DL Chark*, DE K’Lavon Chaisson (R)

Kansas City Chiefs – RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire* (R), CB Tyrann Mathieu*, RB Darrel Williams

Los Angeles Raiders – DE Arden Key, TE Foster Moreau*

Los Angeles Chargers – OG Trai Turner*

Miami Dolphins – LS Blake Ferguson* (R), DT Davon Godchaux*

New England Patriots – None

New York Jets – None

Pittsburgh Steelers – None

Tennessee Titans – CB Kristian Fulton (R)

Injured Reserve

S Grant Delpit (R), Cleveland

‘