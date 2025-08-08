LSU Player Turns Himself In For Charges He Housed 2 Youths Wanted On Murder Charges

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU freshman running back JT Lindsey turned himself in to LSU Police on Friday afternoon and was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after 4 p.m. on charges of accessory to murder, according to Chris Nakamoto of WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge.

Lindsey, the No. 7 running back in the country from Alexandria Senior High in the Tigers’ 2025 signing class, and his lawyer, Kris Perret of Baton Rouge, responded to an arrest warrant on Friday. Lindsey allegedly let two acquaintances – Shernell Jackson, 17, and Keldrick Jordan, 18, – wanted for murder in Alexandria stay in his LSU dormitory room this summer.

Jackson and Jordan were arrested on Monday by the U.S. Marshalls Service in Baton Rouge on second-degree murder charges involving the shooting death of Corey Brooks, 17, in Alexandria last May 21.

Perret told Nakamoto that Lindsey did not know that Jackson and Jordan were wanted for murder at the time they stayed with Lindsey in his dormitory.

“We are cooperating with LSU Police,” Perret told WAFB. “My client maintains he is fully innocent of all charges and any wrongdoing. We hope to get this straightened out pretty quick. And that’s all we have to say at this point. We will have more later.”

Perret did not immediately return a call from Tiger Rag to his law office on Friday.

“We are aware (of Lindsey’s arrest) and won’t have any comment,” LSU football sports information director Michael Bonnette said Friday.

“Let me be clear, anyone found protecting or harboring these violent individuals will be held accountable and arrested,” Alexandria Police Chief Chad Gremillion said last May.

Lindsey had been practicing with the Tigers since July 30 when pre-season camp opened. LSU has a practice Saturday morning.

Lindsey is considered a reserve running back going into his first season with the Tigers. 247sports.com listed him as the No. 7 running back in the nation for the 2025 class, No. 149 prospect overall and No. 4 prospect in the state.