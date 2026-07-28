LSU Player Profile No. 9 Tre Brown III: From Hutchinson Community College To LSU

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

If LSU football coach Lane Kiffin thinks you can play, it doesn’t matter where you used to play.

Such is the case with redshirt junior transfer wide receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion in Norfolk, Virginia, via Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Brown (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) caught 38 passes for 762 yards for Old Dominion in the Sun Belt Conference last season and signed with the Tigers as the No. 122 portal prospect in the nation and No. 29 wide receiver. After displaying excellent ability at spring practice, he is being called the sleeper of Kiffin’s portal class.

TIGER RAG SCOUTING REPORT: Elite deep ball receiver averaged over 20 yards a catch with great speed and contested catch ability in one FBS season.

BIOGRAPHY NOTES:

A third team All-Sun Belt wide receiver who joined the Tigers in January of 2026 through the transfer portal after one season at Old Dominion … Earned third-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors in 2025 after leading the league in yards per catch (20.05) … Led ODU to a 10-3 mark and a win over South Florida in the Cure Bowl … Started all 13 games for ODU in what was his first FBS season … Played first year of college ball at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College where he helped team to the NJCAA Division I national title … Comes to LSU with 38 career receptions for 762 yards and 4 TDs … Native of Savannah, Ga., and prepped at Jenkins High School.

SOPHOMORE SEASON (2025 at Old Dominion)

Earned third-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors after leading the league in yards per reception (20.05) and No. 4 in receiving yards (762) … Started all 13 games for ODU, catching 38 passes for 762 yards and 4 TDs … Hauled in 4 passes for 138 yards, including a school-record 98-yard reception, against James Madison … Scored 2 TDs vs. James Madison … Had 5 catches for 112 yards in win over Troy … Caught at least 1 pass in every game with season-highs of 5 receptions vs. Troy and Louisiana-Monroe … Had 3 receptions for 27 yards in season-opener against No. 1 Indiana … Other TD came in win over Virginia Tech … Helped ODU to only the second 10-win season in school history and just the second bowl victory … ODU beat South Florida in the Cure Bowl … Caught 1 pass for 11 yards in the 24-10 win over South Florida.

REDSHIRT FRESHMAN SEASON (2024 at Hutchinson Community College)

Played in nine games in 2024, catching 30 passes for 566 yards and 10 TDs … Earned first-team All-Conference honors … Helped Hutchinson to an 11-1 record at the 2024 NJCAA Division I national title with a 28-23 victory over Iowa Western … Caught 3 passes for 66 yards and a TD in title game … Scored go-ahead points in title game on a 34-yard reception in the third quarter, putting Hutchinson up for good at 21-17.

FRESHMAN SEASON (2023 at Hutchinson Community College)

Medical redshirt.

HIGH SCHOOL

Had 21 receptions for 487 yards and 5 touchdowns as a senior at Jenkins High School in Georgia.

Career Highs

Receptions: 5, 2x (Last: vs. Troy, 2025)

Receiving Yards: 138 vs. James Madison, 2025

Receiving TDs: 2 vs. James Madison, 2025

Long Reception: 98 vs. James Madison, 2025

100-Yard Games

138 (4 rec.) vs. James Madison, Oct. 18, 2025

112 (5 rec.) vs. Troy, Nov. 13, 2025

NEXT: Junior punter Grant Chadwick

PREVIOUS BIOS: DT Richard Anderson

Offensive Guard Aliou Bah

Safety Ty Benefield

Running Back Harlem Berry

Defensive Tackle Malik Blocton

Offensive Guard Bo Bordelon

Wide Receiver Jayce Brown

Defensive End Lamar Brown