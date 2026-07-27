LSU Player Profile No. 7 – Kansas State Transfer Jayce Brown Could Be LSU’s Next Top Receiver

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The LSU wide receiver room needs a star to emerge. Kansas State senior transfer Jayce Brown is the safest bet to do just that.

Brown (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) is expected to earn starting reps as the Tigers’ “X” receiver. The senior arrives at LSU as the No. 10 WR in On3.com’s transfer rankings and the No. 38 overall player. He started nine games and hauled in 41 receptions for 712 yards and five TDs at Kansas State last season.

Tiger Rag Scouting Report: Brown is a veteran receiver with experience to provide stability in a rebuilt room. He projects to be a leading receiver with elite speed, polished route-running and a deep understanding of college defenses.

Biography Notes:

Playmaking wide receiver who joins LSU after 3 seasons at Kansas State … A third-team All-Big 12 selection in 2025 after hauling in 41 passes for 712 yards and 5 TDs … Ranked among the Top 10 wide receivers in Kansas State history with 115 career receptions for 1,972 yards and 13 TDs … Departed Kansas State ranked No. 8 in program history in receiving yards (1,972) and No. 10 in TD receptions (13) … Averaged 17.1 yards per catch at Kansas State, which ranks No. 8 in program history … Of his 115 career receptions at Kansas State, 34 covered 20 or more yards with 21 going for 30-plus yards and 13 going 40 yards or more … Played in 33 games with 27 starts in 3 years with the Wildcats … Caught at least 1 pass in 31 of the 33 games in which he has appeared … Had streak of 25 straight games with a reception snapped against UCF in week 5 of the 2025 season when he left the game in the first quarter with an injury … Had 5 100-yard receiving games during his career with a best of 160 yards at Kansas in 2025 … Helped Kansas State to a pair of 9-win seasons and 2 bowl appearances … Father, Don, was drafted in the 15th round of the 1985 MLB Amateur Draft by the Cincinnati Reds … An outfielder, he played 6 seasons of Minor League Baseball, reaching the AA level … Sister Brittany played basketball at Florida State from 2013-17 and currently plays professionally overseas … She appeared in 138 games with a career scoring average of 8.6 points and 4.9 rebounds and helped Florida State to 4 NCAA Tournament appearances, including the Elite Eight twice … Other sister Gabby played basketball at East Tennessee State and West Florida

JUNIOR SEASON (2025 at Kansas State)

Played in 10 games with 9 starts … Missed final 2 games of the season … Finished with 41 receptions for 712 yards and 5 TDs … Led team in receiving yards and was second in receptions and receiving TDs … Tallied 3 100-yard games with a season-high 160 yards and a TD on 4 receptions vs. Kansas … Led the Big 12 in receptions of 30 or more yards with 10 and was No. 2 in the league in catches of 40-plus yards with 4 … Had career-best 12 receptions for 109 yards and a scored against North Dakota … Other 100-yard game came against Baylor (4 rec., 106 yards, 1 TD) … Ranked No. 10 in the FBS in receptions of 30 or more yards with 10 … Ran streak of consecutive games with a catch to 25 straight with 6 receptions for 68 yards at Arizona … Had streak snapped the following week against UCF when he left the game in the first quarter with an injury … Caught at least 2 passes in his final 5 appearances in a Kansas State uniform capped with 3 receptions for 82 yards and a TD at Oklahoma State.

SOPHOMORE SEASON (2024 at Kansas State)

Appeared in 13 games with 12 starts … Led team in all receiving categories with 47 receptions for 823 yards and 5 TDs … The 823 receiving yards were the most by a Kansas State player since 2014 and ranks as the most in program history by a sophomore … Caught at least 1 pass in all 13 games with a season-best 6 coming against Colorado … Averaged 17.5 yards per catch with 13 of his receptions going for at least 20 yards … Had 7 receptions of at least 40 yards, which ranked No. 4 nationally … Had 4 go for 50 yards or more, which ranked No. 8 in the FBS … Had 2 100-yard games – 121 yards and 2 TDs on 6 catches vs. Colorado and 106 yards and 2 TDs on 3 receptions vs. Iowa State … Caught game-winning TD vs. Colorado on a 50-yard reception with 2:14 left in the contest … Had season-long 65-yard TD reception vs. Iowa State … Team went 9-4 for second straight year capped with a 44-41 win over Rutgers in the Rate Bowl.

FRESHMAN SEASON (2023 at Kansas State)

10 games with 6 starts … First career start came against Houston … Started final 6 games of the season … Finished year with 27 receptions for 437 yards and 3 TDs … Had season-high 96 yards on 4 receptions vs. Kansas in Week 11 … Caught 5 passes for 69 yards vs. Iowa State in regular-season finale and followed that with 5 receptions for 52 yards and a TD in win over NC State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl … His 11-yard TD reception against NC State came with 2:48 left in the contest and put the game out of reach at 28-19 … Had 9 receptions of 20 yards or more … Scored on a 46-yard TD reception on the first play of the game vs. Kansas … Played a total of 373 offensive snaps with 351 of them coming over the final 8 games of the season … Team went 9-4 overall and capped year with a 28-19 victory over NC State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

HIGH SCHOOL

Played at Choctawhatchee under head coach Frank Beasley… Rated with 3-stars … Earned first-team all-state honors as a senior from FloridaHSFootball.com in addition to first-team all-area honors after hauling in 48 receptions for 925 yards and 12 touchdowns … Added 10 interceptions on defense … Helped lead the Indians to the third round of the playoffs in 2022 … Also competed in basketball, baseball and track and field.

Career Highs

Receiving

Receptions: 12 vs. North Dakota, 2025

Yards: 160 at Kansas, 2025

TDs: 2, 2x (Last: at Iowa State, 2024; First: at Colorado, 2024)

Long Reception: 78 at Kansas, 2025

Rushing

Attempts: 3 vs. Rutgers (2024 Rate Bowl)

Yards: 75 at Arizona, 2025

TDs: 1 at Arizona, 2025

Long rush: 75 at Arizona, 2025

NEXT: Freshman defensive end Lamar Brown.

PREVIOUS BIOS: DT Richard Anderson

Offensive Guard Aliou Bah

Safety Ty Benefield

Running Back Harlem Berry

Defensive Tackle Malik Blocton

Offensive Guard Bo Bordelon