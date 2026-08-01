LSU Player Profile No. 16: Running Back Caden Durham … As Countdown To LSU-Clemson Kickoff Continues

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Junior running back Caden Durham showed promise in 2024 when he led all Southeastern Conference freshmen with 753 rushing yards and scored six touchdowns while catching 28 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns despite. Has suffered with ankle and foot injuries, so with an injury-free season, he could have a breakout season.

Durham (5-foot-9, 200 pounds) dropped to just 505 yards on 111 carries last season and 16 catches for 91 yards.

TIGER RAG SCOUTING REPORT: Explosive returning runner with the compact build, vision and burst to remain central to LSU’s backfield. Enters 2026 as one of LSU’s most dependable weapons.

BIOGRAPHY NOTES: TheTeams with sophomore Harlem Berry to give LSU one of the SEC’s top running back tandems … Enters third season with the Tigers in 2026 … Heads into junior season with 1,258 career rushing yards and 9 TDs … Has scored 11 career TDs (9 rushing, 2 receiving) … 12 career starts with 24 appearances … Lived up to his billing as one of the nation’s top running backs in the Class of 2024, earning Freshman All-SEC honors an leading the Tigers with 753 rushing yards and 6 TDs as a true freshman … Followed that with 505 yards and 3 TDs as a sophomore when he split time with Harlem Berry … Has 4 rushes for 50-yards or more during his career with a long of 86 vs. South Alabama (2024) … Others are 51 yards vs. Florida (2025), at Vanderbilt (2025) and 50 vs. Oklahoma (2024) … Led all freshmen and ranked No. 10 in the SEC in rushing yards in 2024 (753) … His 5.4 yards per carry in 2024 ranked No. 8 in the SEC … As a freshman, was one of 2 players in the FBS to have a rush for 80+ yards and a reception of 70+ yards in 2024 (other was RJ Harvey of UCF), which he did in the same game vs. South Alabama (86-yard run, 71-yard reception) … Tremendous vision and speed out of the backfield … An every down back who has an impact in the passing game, both in protection and catching the ball … Effective running between the tackles or hitting the edge … Majoring in interdisciplinary studies … Named to the 2025 SEC Academic Honor Roll.

SOPHOMORE SEASON (2025)

Played in 12 games with 6 starts, including the first 5 contests of the season … Missed Ole Miss game (ankle) … Led team in rushing yards for second straight season … Rushed for 505 yards and 3 TDs on 111 carries … Averaged 4.5 yards per carry … Added 16 receptions for 91 yards …Opened season with 74 yards and a TD on 17 carries in win over Clemson … Had season-high 93 yards, including a 51-yard run, on 15 carries in win over Florida in week 3 … Tweaked ankle in week 4 vs. Southeastern Louisiana after rushing for only 17 yards on 7 carries … Missed the Ole Miss game the following week … Returned to action in win over South Carolina, rushing for 70 yards on 15 carries … Final start of season came at Vanderbilt, rushing for 59 yards on 7 carries … Had a 51-yard run against the Commodores … Rushed for 65 yards, including a 27-yard TD, in win over Arkansas.

FRESHMAN SEASON (2024)

Earned Freshman All-SEC honors … Appeared in 12 games with 6 starts … Led the Tigers and ranked first among all freshmen in the SEC in rushing yards with 753 … Scored 6 rushing touchdowns and averaged 5.4 yards per carry … First career start came in win over South Alabama in week 5, rushing for a career-best 128 yards and a TD on 7 carries … Added 3 receptions for 89 yards vs. the Jaguars … One of only 2 players in the FBS to have an 80-yard run and a 70-yard reception in 2024 and he did both in same game (vs. South Alabama) on consecutive offensive plays … Caught a screen pass and raced 71-yards for a TD on the first play of the game … On first play of LSU’s next possession, broke through the middle of the line and scampered 86 yards to the 1-yard line … Finished South Alabama game with career-high 217 all-purpose yards … Had breakout game in week 3 against South Carolina, rushing for 98 yards and 2 TDs in comeback win over South Carolina … Helped start the comeback midway through the second quarter with a 26-yard TD (first of his career), pulling the Tigers to within 17-7 … Added a 9-yard TD run in third quarter, getting LSU to within 24-22 … Scored career-high 3 rushing TDs to go along with 101 yards on 21 carries in road win over Arkansas … Rushed for 95 yards on 21 carries at Florida … Had 80 yards, including a 50-yard run, on 11 carries vs. Oklahoma and then followed that with 60 yards on 13 carries in Texas Bowl win over Baylor … Finished year with 3 runs of 45-yards or more and 3 receptions of at least 35 yards … Had 35-yard reception vs. UCLA and a 40-yard catch at Texas A&M … Other long run covered 45 yards against Alabama.

HIGH SCHOOL

One of the nation’s top running backs for the Class of 2024 … Rated with 4-stars from all of the major recruiting services … Listed as the nation’s No. 8 running back and No. 19 overall in the state of Texas in the On3 composite … Helped Duncanville High School to back-to-back Texas 6A Division I state titles in 2022 and 2023 … Named offensive MVP of 6A state title game after rushing for 243 yards and 3 TDs on 22 carries in the 49-33 win … Rushed for 200 yards and all 3 TDs in the first half of the championship game … Also named offensive MVP of 2022 state championship game, topping the 100-yard mark and rushing for 3 TDs … As a junior in 2022, rushed for 1,960 yards and 36 TDs … Excels on the track as well, advancing to the state championships in the 100-meters and 4×100 relay … Consistently clocked at 10.5 in the 100 with a best time of 10.28 … Mom ran track at Oklahoma.

CAREER HIGHS

RUSHING

Attempts: 21, 2x (Last: at Florida, 2024; First: at Arkansas, 2024)

Yards: 128 vs. South Alabama, 2024

TDs: 3 at Arkansas, 2024

Long rush: 86 vs. South Alabama, 2024

RECEIVING

Receptions: 4, 3x (Last: vs. Oklahoma, 2024; First: at Texas A&M, 2024)

Yards: 89 vs. South Alabama, 2024

TDs: 1, 2x (Last: vs. South Alabama, 2024; First: vs. UCLA, 2024)

Long Reception: 71 vs. South Alabama

100-YARD GAMES

128 vs. South Alabama, Sept. 28, 2024

101 at Arkansas, Oct. 19, 2024

NEXT: Defensive Tackle Deuce Geralds

PREVIOUS BIOS:

Defensive Tackle Richard Anderson

Offensive Guard Aliou Bah

Safety Ty Benefield

Running Back Harlem Berry

Defensive Tackle Malik Blocton

Offensive Guard Bo Bordelon

Wide Receiver Jayce Brown

Defensive End Lamar Brown

Wide Receiver Tre Brown III

Punter Grant Chadwick

Quarterback Landen Clark

Safety Tamarcus Cooley

Right Tackle Weston Davis

Safety Faheem Delane

Linebacker TJ Dottery