LSU Plans To Enjoy More Of Tight End Trey’Dez Green This Season – Literally

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE

Tiger Rag News Services

It is not often that one sees tight ends at 6-foot-7, but sophomore Trey’Dez Green is one of a select few in the country at such a coveted height.

And Green entered the off-season with the full intent to get even bigger – as in heavier.

LSU coach Brian Kelly told Green before August camp began that to add 20 pounds for better blocking this season, which begins on Saturday, Aug. 30 at No. 4 Clemson (6:30 p.m., ABC). And Green, who had dipped to 225 pounds since weighing in at 252 in the Texas Bowl, is already there at 245 pounds.

“I’m eating five meals a day,” Green said on Tuesday. “I’ve been eating soul food – fried chicken, red beans and rice, jambalaya. The past couple of weeks I gained 20 pounds.”

And he said he wants to keep eating and gaining to the 252 he carried in the Texas Bowl. Green looked like a thinner wide receiver in the bowl in catching six passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ 44-31 win over Baylor.

Green was an effective weapon as a receiver last regular season at 240, catching seven passes for 48 yards and two touchdowns. New tight ends coach/run game coordinator Alex Atkins has been trying to improve Green’s blocking since spring practice.

“He’s treated me as a tackle,” Green said. “So, my blocking has improved, and I’m continuing to get better.”

That’s why Kelly ordered the extra girth.

“You can’t be an in-line blocker at tight end unless you’re willing,” Kelly said. “He wants to get in there and mix it up. This is about taking a guy that’s 6-foot-7 who is long and getting him in leveraged positions. It’s not an easy feat at his position at his (previous) size (240).”

Green is also trying to improve his flexibility amid the added weight via stretching so he can get lower on opponents for blocking leverage.

LSU wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton, meanwhile, is helping Green with his route running.

“He’s showing me how to get to the second-level defender and not let them touch me as a big target,” Green said. “If they can’t get hands on me, most of the people I go against can’t run with me.”

Green says he also feels much more comfortable with the offense entering his second year with the Tigers. Already through two weeks of camp, he has hauled in several touchdown passes and appears to be carrying the additional baggage well.