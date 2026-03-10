LSU Plans On “Shocking People” At The SEC Tournament, Which Would Be Shocking

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Call it youthful exuberance, but LSU freshman point guard Jalen Reece made a bold prediction about the last place Tigers entering the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Wednesday morning at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

“I think the tournament is where we’re going to shock people,” Reece said after LSU lost, 94-91, in triple overtime Saturday to Texas A&M at home to finish 3-15 in the SEC with sole possession of 16th and last place.

The 16 seed Tigers (15-16, 3-15 SEC) play No. 9 seed Kentucky (19-12, 10-8 SEC) at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the SEC Network. LSU lost to Kentucky, 75-74, at home on Jan. 14 on a jumper from 17 feet by Malachi Moreno at the buzzer after leading the Wildcats by 18 early in the second half and by 52-41 with 13:27 left in the game.

The LSU-Kentucky winner plays No. 8 seed Missouri (20-11, 10-8) at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The Tigers beat Missouri, 78-70, on Jan. 17 in Baton Rouge. The winner of that game plays No. 5-ranked Florida (25-6, 16-2 SEC champions) at noon Friday on ESPN. Florida beat LSU, 79-61, on Jan. 20 in Gainesville. The semifinals are Friday at noon and 2:30 p.m. on ESPN. The SEC Tournament title game will be on Sunday at noon on ESPN.

“Go out there and fight to the end,” said Reece, who has done that himself with double-figure points in six of LSU’s last seven games and is averaging 13.8 points and 7.8 assists over those six games. “I think we’re going to make a run in the tournament, so I’m not really worried about what we’re going to do. We’re going to play hard every time out.”

That part is true. With only a few examples where they looked like they were going through the motions, the Tigers have played with effort in the SEC after a 12-1 non-conference start. The loss Saturday was LSU’s fifth by four points or less in the league. It was also their first overtime loss after three wins in those scenarios, including two in the SEC on the road.

“I think it’s just a matter of time until we start winning,” Reece said after scoring 17 points with five assists against A&M.

Better late than never, right?

“We’re 0-0 now at the tournament,” said forward Marquel Sutton, who had 12 points and seven rebounds against Texas A&M. But he missed a corner three-pointer with :02 left that would’ve won the game in regulation.

“So, we’ve got a chance to go out there and start proving ourselves,” Sutton said.

It may be too late for LSU coach Matt McMahon, who has completed his third, single-digit-win season in the SEC in his four years as coach. Or maybe not. Momentum has appeared to be with LSU keeping McMahon for another season because of a projected $30 million budget deficit coming after LSU fired football coach Brian Kelly with a $54 million buyout, then hired Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin at $91 million over seven years.

But many influential powers that be around LSU may act fast as soon as LSU’s season ends as LSU powers tend to “find the money,” when they really need or want to do so.

LSU has been unable to find the money to get McMahon’s roster budget out of the SEC cellar, however, and that’s where his teams have ended up with a cast of lower mid-major talent, instead of SEC talent.

LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry has pointed out the financial issues regarding a McMahon firing and a new hire while defending McMahon. He has pointed out key injuries to SEC-quality junior transfer point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (foot) and veteran junior forward Jalen Reed (Achilles) before SEC play began. Thomas was eventually ruled out for the season and had surgery. Reed was lost in November.

And McMahon won big in his previous job at Murray State when recruiting was not dominated as much by those programs willing to spend the money for rosters via NIL and the transfer portal.

“I absolutely love LSU,” McMahon said after the A&M loss. “I love our core group that returns next year. I think we have great administration and leadership teams here at LSU. So, clearly all respect for whatever decisions that they make moving forward.”

LSU keeping a coach with McMahon’s record would be historical, if not humanitarian:

2022-23: 14-19, 2-16 SEC.

2023-24: 17-16, 9-9 SEC, Reached NIT.

2024-25: 14-18, 3-15 SEC.

2025-26: 15-16, 3-15 SEC.

McMahon has continued to recruit for next season and recently added a fourth player to his No. 22-ranked recruiting class for 2026-27.

“I really admire the everyday work that our players have put in through some of the adversity they’ve encountered this season,” McMahon said. “These guys have been resilient. We’ll be locked in and ready to compete. There’s got to be a mindset of clearing here (at 0-0). That’s my job as a coach to provide the encouragement and the balance that’s needed there. We’ll prepare to win, and that will be the mindset moving forward.”