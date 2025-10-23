LSU Plans On “Flipping The Script” Vs. Aggies, Says DT Ahmad Breaux

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU sophomore defensive tackle Ahmad Breaux said the Tigers have put the loss to Vanderbilt last week behind them as they prepare to host No. 3 Texas A&M (7-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ABC).

“We just have to learn from our past mistakes,” said Breaux, who replaced injured Bernard Gooden in the lineup last week. “Tough loss, but we’re putting it behind us and going to work harder than we ever had before. Just trying to get back on top.”

Will slipping LSU Defense be without Whit Weeks and Bernard Gooden again?https://t.co/GDxE3Kd9lj — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 22, 2025

With two losses, the players know there is no more room for error. Breaux said the defense specifically has to play its best version of football for the next several weeks.

“We have to have a better sense of urgency than we’ve ever had before. We just have to remain consistent. That’s the key to all of this. Trust is a big key factor and confidence is too,” Breaux said. “As long as we maintain that, we’ll get everything that we’ve been working for.”

Breaux said the two losses change nothing for the LSU defense. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s message remains the same.

“Play with energy, you know, play free. Play aggressive and play violent. That’s what he’s preaching,” Breaux said.

LSU’s defense is going to be tasked with facing another dual threat quarterback this week with Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed. Last season, Reed came off the bench and rushed for 63 yards on nine carries with three touchdowns to defeat LSU, 38-23. Breaux remembers it all too well but expects a different outcome this year.

LSU APPEARED IN CONTROL AT TEXAS A&M LAST SEASON … BUT THEN

“I feel like we got too complacent. I felt like we weren’t trusting our eyes. We were trying to do somebody’s else’s job and not do our job,” Breaux said. “And I feel like this year, it’ll be a flipped script. I feel like we’ll be more prepared this time, more trustworthy of ourselves and more confident.”

Without Gooden, the Tigers’ defensive line did not record a single sack on Vanderbilt’s Pavia. In order to contain Reed on Saturday, the interior pressure has to be able to get home.

“We just have to do a good job inside. It starts with us – the tip of the spear of the defense,” Breaux said. “You know, balancing up rushes, remaining firm in our gaps and everybody else just trusting their eyes and trusting what they know.”

Breaux also said that the key to stopping the quarterback run will require something else.

“I feel like being physical up front is really what’s going to make the difference in this game and having great rush lane integrity,” he said. “Just like anybody else that would face a mobile quarterback, we have to be good in our rush lanes and our physicality, and then it’ll take care of itself.”