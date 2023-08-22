LSU places 11 players on All-SEC Coaches preseason teams

LSU, the reigning champion of the SEC Western Division, had 11 players named to the All-Southeastern Conference’s Coaches preseason first, second and third teams, the league announced on Tuesday.

Fifth-year senior quarterback Jayden Daniels highlighted the team’s first offense and was joined by junior wide receiver Malik Nabers and sophomore left tackle Will Campbell.

The Tigers were also represented on the first team defense by junior tackle Mekhi Wingo, sophomore linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. and redshirt sophomore tackle Maason Smith.

LSU was also represented on the second and third teams as well.

Sophomore tight end Mason Taylor and sophomore right tackle Emery Jones Jr. were selected to the second team along with sophomore kickoff specialist Nathan Dibert.

Fifth-year safety Greg Brooks Jr. and junior long snapper Slade Roy earned spots on the third team.

Two-time reigning NCAA champion Georgia and Alabama led the way with 14 players each.

The Tigers open the 2023 season on Sept. 3 against Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando at 6:30 p.m. The game will be televised by ABC.