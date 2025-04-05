LSU Pitching Too Much For No. 10 Oklahoma As Tigers Sweep SEC Road Series

LSU completed its third SEC sweep in four weeks with a 3-2 win over No. 10 Oklahoma. This victory was boosted by a masterful pitching performance. The Tigers’ staff stifled the Sooners’ offense throughout the game, reflecting a trend seen all weekend.

Saturday’s win LSU win completing a three-game sweep over the Sooners, marks the first time the Tigers swept a Top 10 team in an SEC road series since March 28-30, 1997, when No. 1 LSU swept No. 7 Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Tigers’ 30-3 mark through 33 games is LSU’s best since the 2013 team was 31-2 through 33 contests.

Oklahoma’s Home Loss Streak Ends

It’s the first time Oklahoma has been swept in a series at home since 2021 against TCU.

Chase Shores Strong on the Mound

Redshirt Sophomore right-hander Chase Shores started the game. He pitched five innings and allowed just one unearned run despite issuing four walks. In a key second-inning bases-loaded situation, Shores struck out consecutive batters, leaving two runners stranded and illustrating his growing command.

“Chase was great today, and he just keeps getting better,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “He just got to the next pitch every time today, and he did a great job. He continually got what he needed to do next very, very well.”

Impressive Pitching Performance

For the series, LSU’s five pitchers combined to:

Go 27 innings without surrendering an earned run

without surrendering an earned run Achieve this feat against a ranked opponent

Strong Defensive Support

Relying on strong defensive support in cold, windy conditions, LSU saw timely plays from:

Left fielder Derek Curiel

Right fielder Jake Brown

Daniel Dickenson at second base making several wide-ranging put outs that robbed OU base hits

These crucial catches helped keep Oklahoma at bay. LSU turned over the final 12 outs to relief ace Zac Cowan, who was efficient by retiring the first eight batters he faced. Even when a single and a walk put him in a two-out jam, a well-placed ground ball to first baseman Jared Jones quickly ended the threat.

Offensive Highlights

Offensively, LSU capitalized on two-out hits in the pivotal third game. All three of its runs came after two outs. The breakdown of the runs is as follows:

The first two runs were unearned due to an error by Oklahoma second baseman Kyle Branch on a routine grounder from Curiel.

on a routine grounder from Curiel. Curiel then drove a double down the left field line to extend the Tigers’ lead.

Despite the opportunity to build on this advantage, LSU struggled with runners on base, hitting just:

1-for-13 overall

0-for-5 with runners in scoring position

The team collected only six hits. Luis Hernandez contributed with a 2-for-4 performance.

Conclusion

Even in frigid conditions that made it feel like 28 degrees, the weekend’s low-scoring affair underscored LSU’s depth and resilience. Strong pitching masked some offensive struggles in games one and three.

LSU improved to 30-3, 10-2 in the SEC and will play next on Tuesday at 6 PM at Nicholls.