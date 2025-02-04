LSU Pitchers Kade Anderson, Chase Shores Named Preseason All-Americans by Baseball America

LSU sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson and redshirt sophomore right-hander Chase Shores have been named 2025 Preseason All-Americans by Baseball America.

Anderson, a product of Madisonville, La., was voted to the second team, and Shores, a native of Midland, Texas, received third-team recognition.

Anderson recorded an outstanding 2024 freshman season for LSU, making 18 appearances (nine starts) and posting a 4-2 mark with a 3.99 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 38.1 innings.

He was especially effective in the postseason, working 2.1 scoreless innings over two NCAA Chapel Hill Regional appearances on the same day (June 2 vs. Wofford and North Carolina) with two hits, one walk and six strikeouts.

Anderson also made two appearances in the SEC Tournament (May 25-26), working 1.2 scoreless innings with one hit, one walk and three strikeouts.

He was ranked No. 21 last month on the Perfect Game Baseball Top 100 Sophomores list for the 2025 season.

Shores returns to the mound for LSU in 2025 after missing last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He appeared in seven games (four starts) during the Tigers’ 2023 National Championship season before being sidelined by an elbow injury on March 31.

Shores posted an 0-1 mark and a 0.96 ERA in 2023 with nine walks and 15 strikeouts in 18.1 innings, limiting opponents to a .231 cumulative batting average.

Classified as a junior academically, Shores was ranked No. 20 last month on the Perfect Game Baseball Top 100 Juniors list for the 2025 season.