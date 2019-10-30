LSU pitchers Jaden Hill and Landon Marceaux and a host of Tigers’ signees selected on the second day of the MLB draft

Despite missing most of the 2021 season with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, LSU junior pitcher Jaden Hill was chosen No. 44 overall by the Colorado Rockies in the second round of the major league draft on Monday.

He was followed by Tigers’ junior pitcher Landon Marceaux, who was drafted No. 80 overall by the Los Angeles Angels in the third round.

Hill was beset by arm trouble almost all of his college career. In three seasons, he pitched just 51.1 innings in 13 appearances with nine starts. He was 3-3 with two saves and a 4.21 ERA. This season before he got hurt, he was 2-3 with a 6.67 ERA as LSU’s Friday night starter.

Marceaux stepped into Hill’s role and had a considerably better season than his 7-7 record indicated. He struck out 116 batters in 102 ⅔ innings, but he got virtually no offensive support. In his 12 of his last 14 starts including the SEC regular season and tournament as well as the NCAA tourney, LSU scored two runs or fewer.

Four LSU Class of 2022 signees were drafted including two by the Kansas City Royals.

Ben Kundra, a right-handed pitcher from Blue Valley (Kan.) Southwest High who’s armed with a 97 miles per hour fastball, was chosen in the second round at No. 43 overall (one spot) in front of Hill by the Royals. Then, catcher Carter Jensen of Park Hill High School in Missouri was taken by the Royals at No. 78 overall in the third round.

Also, left-handed pitcher Brock Selvidge of Hamilton (Arizona) High was picked in No. 92 overall in the third round by the New York Yankees. Catcher Ian Moller of Dubuque (Iowa) Wahlert High was selected No. 103rd overall by the Texas Rangers.