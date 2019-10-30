LSU pitchers Devin Fontenot and Ma’Khail Hilliard said they’ll be back for one more season in 2022

LSU baseball’s 2022 pitching staff received a huge boost Monday when seniors Devin Fontenot and Ma’Khail Hilliard announced on their Instagram accounts they were returning for another season.

Fontenot wrote: “Tiger Nation, you are not getting rid of me just yet. I am fired up and hungry for way more nights at The Box and postseason baseball with my teammates. We are ready to take that next step and make the great state of Louisiana and all LSU baseball fans proud once again.”

Hilliard wrote: “Well boys and girls. ..looks like we’ll be holding the rope for one more year. Tiger fans we live.”

Both players are taking advantage of the NCAA’s one-time offer of an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fontenot is 13-7 with a 4.00 ERA and 16 saves in his LSU career, making 90 appearances and pitching 135 innings. This past season, he was 4-2 with a 2.86 ERA and five saves in 26 appearances.

Hilliard is 16-9 in 60 career appearances and 175.1 innings pitched. After battling arm problems the last two years, he was 6-0 with a 4.06 ERA this season emerging late in the season as LSU’s Sunday starter. He appeared in 18 games, had five starts and pitched 44.1 innings.