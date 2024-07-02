LSU pitcher Thatcher Hurd is in the transfer portal

LSU right-handed pitcher Thatcher Hurd has entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the Tigers.

However, in the 2024 season, Hurd faced some challenges, finishing with a 3-4 record and a 6.55 ERA.

Hurd began his college career at UCLA in 2022, where he had a successful record of 2-0 with a 1.06 ERA in nine appearances, including six starts. ​

Hurd’s performance in the 2023 College World Series was impressive. ​ In the deciding game of the championship series against Florida, Hurd was the winning pitcher. ​ He held the Gators to two runs on two hits in 6 innings, striking out seven and walking two.

Hurd has entered the transfer portal with a no-contact tag. He is also projected to be drafted in the MLB draft this year.