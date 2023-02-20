LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon named SEC’s Freshman of Week

Freshman pitcher Sydney Berzon has been selected as the SEC Freshman of the Week Monday by the league office.

It is the second consecutive week that an LSU player has won the SEC softball weekly accolade.

Berzon went 2-0 with a save in last week’s Tiger Classic. She finished with a 0.68 ERA in 10.1 innings pitched. She finished with nine strikeouts in three appearances, including a season-high six strikeouts in the 3-1 win Sunday.

Berzon leads the SEC with three saves and ranks No. 4 in the league with a 0.39 ERA over 18.0 innings pitched.