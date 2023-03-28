LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon earns SEC, national freshman of week honors

LSU freshman pitcher Sydney Berzon was named this week’s SEC Freshman of the Week and national Freshman of Week by D1Softball.

Berzon led the Tigers to a series win at Ole Miss with a 2-0 record, 0.50 ERA and 13 strikeouts in back-to-back complete game efforts. In 14.0 innings, she held the Ole Miss bats to a .170 average and allowed eight hits, three walks and one run.

Berzon threw a three-hit shutout in her first appearance Saturday that included a career-high 10 strikeouts in seven innings. Less than 24 hours later, she went the distance on Sunday with three strikeouts, five hits, one run and one walk.

Berzon, a native of Buffalo, N.Y., is 9-2 in the circle this season and has a 1.49 ERA (No. 11 in SEC) and 65 strikeouts (No. 13 in SEC) in 70.2 innings pitched (No. 9 in SEC).