LSU Pitcher Signee Reagan Ricken Takes Name Out Of MLB Draft That Starts Sunday

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Pro baseball can wait … when a chance to pitch for LSU is on the line.

That was the feeling of LSU signee right-handed pitcher Reagan Ricken of Great Oak High in Temecula, California. Ricken was projected to be a fourth round pick as the No. 121 pick, according to Perfect Game, in the Major League Baseball Draft that starts Sunday (6 p.m., ESPN). But he said he took his name out of the draft on Twitter on Friday.

After thoughtful consideration with my family, I have decided to officially withdraw my name from the 2025 MLB Draft. I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunities and support throughout this process. I am excited to be attending LSU. Geaux Tigers pic.twitter.com/Fdw370KAFx — Reagan Ricken (@ReaganRicken) July 11, 2025

The reigning national champion Tigers previously signed three transfer portal left-handed pitchers after winning their second title in three years – Santiago Garcia of Oregon, Danny Lachenmayer of North Dakota State and Ryler Smart of Tennessee.

Ricken has been committed to LSU since the fall of 2023. He is the No. 13 right-hander in the nation by Perfect Game.

LSU commitment Omar Serna, a catcher from Lutheran South Academy in Houston, recently also took his name out of the draft, where he was projected to be the 132nd pick.

LSU sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson, who was the MVP of the College World Series last month, is expected to be the No. 1 pick of the draft by the Washington Nationals.

After the first three rounds Sunday, the fourth through 20th rounds of the draft will be held on Monday.