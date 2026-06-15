LSU Pitcher Mavrick Rizy Commits To Rival Ole Miss Out Of Portal

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU sophomore relief pitcher Mavrick Rizy has committed to Southeastern Conference and border rival Ole Miss after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on the day it opened on June 1.

Mavrick Rizy has committed to Ole Miss! The former LSU right-handed pitcher stands at an astounding six-foot-nine. Another pickup for the Rebels in the portal. Hotty Toddy! pic.twitter.com/WZiY1zWbA8 — The Rebel Walk (@TheRebelWalk) June 15, 2026

Rizy (6-foot-9, 251 pounds) did not develop well in his second season with the Tigers in 2026 after showing some promise as a freshman in 2025 from Fiskdale, Massachusetts. Rizy (0.0, 4.22 ERA) was among the LSU leaders in wildness, which was a major issue this past season. He threw eight wild pitches and hit seven batters on the season. In 20 appearances through 21 and a third innings, he struck out 28 with 19 walks.

Word leaked out nearly a week the portal even opened that Rizy would enter it.

In 2025, Rizy was 0-0 with a 4.74 ERA with just two wild pitches and four hit batsmen over 24 and two-thirds innings in 24 appearances. He struck out 29 with 19 walks.

Ole Miss (41-23, 15-15 SEC) was just eliminated after two games in the College World Series on Sunday.

The Rebels are known for quality pitching under coach Mike Bianco, a former LSU catcher. The Rebels finished fourth in the SEC in 2026 in earned run average at 4.49 to LSU’s 15th at 5.72 – one of the Tigers worst ERAs in history. Ole Miss walked 222 batters on the season to 289 by LSU last season.