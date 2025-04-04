LSU Pitcher Kade Anderson Masterful in Tigers Series-Opening Shutout of Oklahoma, 2-0

NORMAN – LSU sophomore ace Kade Anderson will never forget that cold and wet night with a steadily strong wind blowing in. That night when the Tigers played Oklahoma for the first time ever in an SEC game, for the first time ever at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

That’s the night – Thursday night, to be exact – when Anderson pitched the first complete game for LSU since a fellow named Paul Skenes did it on June 2, 2023 in an NCAA Regional against Tulane.

Anderson, in fact, pitched a complete game shutout.

Anderson (6-0) struck out 14 and allowed five hits and two walks, in LSU’s 2-0 series-opening win against the Sooners.

Anderson threw 135 total pitches, 91 for strikes. He retired the last 12 batters he faced in a row, and 15 of the 16. Anderson faced 33 batters total. He now has 75 strikeouts and 12 walks this season.

“I thought Kade just hit another gear tonight,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said.

“That was literally the definition of getting better as the game goes along. He was pitching with great tempo and getting ahead in the count more as the game went along, and I didn’t think their hitters were seeing him very well.

“He was getting stronger, he was well-conditioned for it, and leaving him in the game was one of easiest decisions we’ve had in a tight game this year.”

LSU (28-3, 8-2 SEC) scored one run each in the third inning and the fifth inning.

LSU freshman left fielder Derek Curiel scored in the third on a Jared Jones RBI double after Curiel had just doubled himself for the Tigers first hit of the game. Curiel has now reached base in every game this season, extending his streak to 31.

LSU’s other run came when catcher Luis Hernandez slapped the first of his two doubles on the night into right center field and was driven in with one out when centerfield Chris Stanfield hit a two-strike RBI double down the right field line.

Oklahoma (22-6, 5-5 SEC) also got a strong effort from its ace, right-hander Kyson Witherspoon (5-2). Witherspoon allowed two earned runs and six hits. Witherspoon was added to the 2025 Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List on Thursday along with LSU’s Anderson and Jones.

Witherspoon came into Thursday night’s game with a 64-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio, while ranking fifth nationally and second in the SEC with 64 strikeouts.

Oklahoma reliever James Hitt was lights out in relief, striking out four in three no-hit innings. OU’s offense struggled throughout the night, failing to give Witherspoon or Hitt any support. Sam Christiansen finished 2 for 3 with a double.

Junior Trey Gambill, who leads the Sooners with a .377 batting average, missed the game with a lingering hamstring injury. Gambill was a gametime decision.

LSU and Oklahoma are scheduled to play again Friday at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+. The forecast, however, is for continued wet and cold in the Norman area.

BIG TIME DUB pic.twitter.com/ACcjWppb3n — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 4, 2025

Johnson lauded the work of LSU pitching coach Nate Yeskie, who shared an emotional embrace with Anderson after the game.

“I believe Nate is the best pitching coach in college baseball,” Johnson said. “I don’t think there is any question about it, if you look over the past 18 years of his history of winning games and developing pitchers. He’s a great friend and the best pitching coach in college baseball.”