LSU Pitcher Jaden Noot Gets 5th Start Of Season Vs. Arkansas-Little Rock In NCAA Regional

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU right-hander Jaden Noot got his second start on the mound in eight days on Sunday night as the Tigers will try to sweep their NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium against Arkansas-Little Rock on ESPNU.

First pitch was at 8 p.m. Arkansas Little-Rock (26-33) eliminated Dallas Baptist, 8-6, Sunday afternoon to advance to play LSU. The Trojans must beat LSU Sunday night and again on Monday (TBA) to win the Regional. LSU can clinch tonight or tomorrow.

Noot, a redshirt sophomore from Oak Park, California, is 2-1 on the season with a save, a 3.86 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 30 and a third innings through 18 appearances. He has walked only 13 walks with a .223 batting average allowed. Noot started against Ole Miss in the Southeastern Conference Tournament last Saturday. He took the 2-0 loss after allowing three hits and one earned run in four innings. But he struck out seven around two walks and a hit batsman.

“He throws all his pitches for strikes,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said on the LSU Radio Network’s pre-game show Sunday. “He’s got plenty on the fastball to force them to get started, and he can subtract really well front to back. If he locates, he’ll have a lot of success.”

Noot previously started against UNO and Louisiana-Lafayette in March and got the win in each game. He also started against Northwestern State on April 22 and got a no-decision. His save was against Sam Houston on March 2. Noot had five relief appearances in the SEC regular season and compiled a 2.89 ERA with 12 strikeouts and two walks.

After Noot, Johnson has many options, including freshman right-hander Casan Evans (3-1, 1.96 ERA, 6 saves). He started three SEC games in April and May, getting the win over Alabama and the loss to Arkansas. He was 2-1 with a 2.30 ERA and three saves in SEC regular season play. Another one is junior right-hander Zac Cowan (3-3, 2.38 ERA, 6 saves), who was 1-3 with a 2.93 ERA and five saves in SEC regular season games.

There is also sophomore right-hander Chase Shores (5-2, 4.80 ERA), who was 1-2 with a 6.25 ERA in SEC regular season games. A left-hander option would be Conner Ware (4-1, 5.48 ERA), who was 3-1 with a 6.14 ERA in the SEC.

“This team would be one that I would say is built for tournament play,” Johnson said.

Anthony Eyanson and Kade Anderson each threw shut-out victories to open this NCAA Regional for 7-0 and 12-0 wins over Arkansas-Little Rock on Friday and Dallas Baptist on Saturday, respectively.

“When you have two starters who can get you deep into the game and leave some really talented guys behind them that have been really good pitchers for us recently, you feel good about that,” Johnson said. “And I think our team should always play with confidence, knowing that we’re going to be in the game because of our pitching staff. And looking forward to them tonight.”

LSU took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning Sunday night as the visiting team. Steven Milam hit a two-run single, and another run scored on an error. Noot allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless first inning.

Arkansas-Little Rock scored two in the bottom of the second to cut LSU’s lead to 3-2 on a two-run home run by Angel Cano off Noot. Those were the first runs scored against LSU on the weekend.

Noot then gave up a double and a walk and was replaced by Shores.