LSU Pitcher Grant Fontenot Picked By K.C. In 10th Round, Signee Pitcher Dylan Blomker Goes To Cubs In 5th

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU fifth-year senior right-handed pitcher Grant Fontenot was selected in the 10th round by the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon with the 299th overall selection of the Major League Baseball Draft.

A Lafayette native who went to Lafayette High, Fontenot was 0-2 with a 4.18 ERA and three saves for the Tigers in 2026 through 21 appearances and 32 and a third innings. He started four games and finished the season with 42 strikeouts and 16 walks. Fontenot has a draft slot value of $195,600.

Fontenot transferred to LSU after the 2024 season at Texas. He was 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA in ’25 in six games and five innings.

Jay Johnson appears to have an excellent shot at keeping most of his high school signing class after Day 1 of MLB Draft:https://t.co/86qrXfueRi — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) July 12, 2026

Fontenot is the fourth LSU player from the 2026 team to be selected after three on Saturday – center fielder Derek Curiel in the first round as the fifth pick to Pittsburgh, right fielder Jake Brown in the second round as the 65th selection to Seattle and pitcher Deven Sheerin in the fourth round as pick No. 128 to Philadelphia.

With their 5th-round pick (No. 159 overall), the @Cubs select La Cueva HS (NM) RHP Dylan Blomker.



Watch live: https://t.co/h080jbn5Dp pic.twitter.com/1QpwhI75Rl — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 12, 2026

The Tigers fourth signee from their high school signing class from 2027 was also drafted Sunday. That was right-handed pitcher Dylan Blomker (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) in the fifth round as the No. 159 overall pick to the Chicago Cubs. Blomker went to La Cueva High in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was the No. 89 draft prospect by Perfect Game and has a draft slot value of $441,300.

The three previous members of coach Jay Johnson’s signing class drafted Saturday were left-handed pitcher Logan Schmidt in the second round at No. 59 by Cleveland, right-handed pitcher Jensen Hirschkorn in the third round at pick No. 84 to Atlanta and outfielder Wesley Roberson by Miami in the fourth round with the 115th pick.