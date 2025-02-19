LSU Pitcher Gavin Guidry’s Start Postponed At Nicholls State Because Of Bad Weather

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU junior pitcher Gavin Guidry was likely going to start for just the second time in his career on Wednesday night at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, but bad weather has postponed the game.

LSU (4-0) and Nicholls State (2-2) will make up the game on Tuesday, April 8, in Thibodaux at 6 p.m. That date was originally for Nicholls State at LSU, which will now be this Monday, February 24, at 6 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium. LSU ticket holders for the original April 8 game must use those tickets for Monday’s game.

Rain on Tuesday night left Nicholls’ too wet, and temperatures were expected to be below 32 in a freeze on Wednesday night.

Guidry started one game as a freshman in 2023 while relieving 22 times and going 2-0 with a 2.59 ERA and three saves while striking out 42 in 28 and two-thirds innings. He was 2-0 with a 2.59 ERA and three saves last season with 36 strikeouts in 24 and a third innings.

LSU pitching coach Nate Yeskie has been considering Guidry as a possible starter this season as the right-hander has been learning new pitches and extending his outings in workouts and scrimmages. He has not yet pitched this season. Guidry is also still expected to pitch as a late reliever this season as well.

ETHAN FREY HOME RUN AND NEW PITCHERS BEAT SOUTHERN

The No. 2 Tigers won 13-1 win over Southern on Tuesday night at Alex Box and swept Purdue-Fort Wayne over the weekend in three games. LSU has used 15 pitchers so far and has struck out 52 batters.

LSU hosts Omaha (1-3) in a three-game series this weekend at the Box at 4 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Omaha won 5-2 at Nicholls State on Tuesday after losing three games at Tulane over the weekend.