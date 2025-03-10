LSU Pitcher Gavin Guidry Gradually Getting Closer To A Return From Injury

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The only missing link for the No. 1 LSU baseball team so far in the 2025 season is junior pitcher Gavin Guidry – the most experienced member of the staff entering the season.

Guidry, a right-hander from Barbe High in Lake Charles, has not pitched this season. He has not been available to pitch since the trip to Texas from Feb. 26 through March 2 because of a mid-body, back injury. Last year, he was 2-0 with a 2.59 ERA and three saves in 22 appearances with 36 strikeouts in 24 and a third innings.

GAVIN GUIDRY HAS “GUTS,” JAY JOHNSON SAYS

He may return this week as LSU (16-1) hosts Xavier (7-9) on Tuesday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network+), then opens Southeastern Conference play against Missouri (8-8) on Friday (6:30 p.m.), Saturday (6 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.) all on SEC Network+.

“He played catch on Saturday,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said of Guidry. “And general disposition was very positive. He was right next t me in the dugout, smiling. He had a lot more positive vibes this weekend than last weekend, so that to me would be trending in a good way.”

Guidry was 3-0 with a 3.77 ERA and three saves in 23 appearances in the 2023 season as a freshman with 42 strikeouts in 28 and two-thirds innings.

The Tigers swept North Alabama in three games over the weekend and hit 10 home runs in the process. LSU has won 11 in a row.