LSU pitcher Gage Jump named SEC Pitcher of the Week

LSU left-hander Gage Jump on Monday was named SEC Pitcher of the Week by the league office.

He fired a seven-inning complete game on Friday to lead LSU to a series-opening win at Missouri. He limited Mizzou to one run on three hits with one walk and a career-high 14 strikeouts.

Jump, a product of Aliso, Calif., threw 98 pitches in the outing, 65 for strikes, and he retired 12 of the final 13 batters he faced, including 10 by strikeout.

His 14 strikeouts marked the most by an LSU pitcher since Ty Floyd recorded 17 strikeouts versus Florida last June in the College World Series.

Jump’s seven-inning complete game was the first by an LSU pitcher since Paul Skenes posted a seven-inning complete-game win over Mississippi State on May 13, 2023.