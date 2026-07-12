LSU Pitcher Deven Sheerin Taken In 4th Round By Phillies, Pitcher Signee Jensen Hirschkorn Goes In 3rd To Atlanta

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU sophomore right-hander Deven Sheerin went to the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday afternoon in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball Draft as the No. 128 overall selection.

In the third round, LSU signee Jensen Hirschkorn, a right-handed pitcher from Kingsbury High in Kinsbury, California, who was Perfect Game’s No. 27 draft prospect, went to Atlanta as the No. 84 overall selection. Hirschkorn (6-foot-7, 205 pounds) has a draft slot value of $973,700, so LSU may have a chance at keeping him.

Also in the fourth round, LSU signee Wessley Roberson, a left-handed hitting outfielder from Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Georgia, was picked 115th overall by the Miami Marlins. Roberson (6-0, 175) has a slot value of $677,500.

The fifth through the 20th and final round of the draft will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on MLB.com. “He did everything he needed to do at LSU to be a top five overall selection.”

-Jay Johnson on Derek Curiel to Pirates.https://t.co/uz9D0phB1G — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) July 11, 2026 Sheerin, who is from Reading, Pennsylvania, was the third member of LSU’s 2026 team picked on Saturday after sophomore center fielder Derek Curiel went as the fifth pick of the draft to Pittsburgh and junior right fielder Jake Brown was taken in the second round as the 65th pick overall by Seattle. Curiel is expected to make $8.3 million based on his selection position, while Brown is slotted at $1.38 million. Sheerin (6-foot-5, 255) is expected to make $597,400. “Deven has all the potential in the world, and competitiveness to go with it,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said in an LSU release. “He looks like an MLB reliever standing on the mound right now. As he develops his game mentally and physically, I believe you will see him on an MLB mound. Deven has come a long way as a player and person in his time at LSU.” Sheerin went 3-2 last season with a 4.78 ERA with five saves in 20 appearances. He struck out 58 in 37 and two-thirds innings with 18 walks. He got his last save in the Tigers’ last win of the season over Oklahoma in the SEC Tournament on May 19 as he struck out six with zero walks in three and a third innings of one-hit pitching. LSU Baseball: It’s Draft Day, And Jay Johnson Has Been Poring Over The Numbers, Potential Gains And Losses

Johnson stands in excellent position to possibly keep most of his 22-man signing class with only three members of it drafted in the first four rounds on Saturday – Hirschkorn in the third round, Roberson in the fourth round and left-handed pitcher Logan Schmidt in the second round at No. 59 overall by Cleveland with a slot value of $1.6 million.

The only sure loss at this point would likely be Schmidt. Outfielder Dominic Santarelli of St. Joseph High in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, was projected as the No. 45 draft prospect by Perfect Game, but he was not selected on Saturday.

“If we get out of there with only six drafted, I would say that’s probably a win,” Johnson said before the draft. “A big win.”