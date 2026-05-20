LSU Pitcher Casan Evans To Start Vs. Auburn Tonight; William Schmidt Likely Out For Season, Omar Serna Jr. Out For Tonight

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Just as LSU is getting a pitcher back, it has likely lost one.

LSU sophomore right-hander Casan Evans (2-3, 6.27 ERA) will start Wednesday night’s late game against Auburn in the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Hoover, Alabama (approximately 8 p.m., SEC Network). A Friday night starter, he missed his last four starts with back stiffness and then recovery from that.

Evans pitched for the first time since his back injury on Saturday in relief to get him primed for use in the SEC Tournament. He threw an inning and two thirds in the Tigers’ 11-1 loss to Florida and allowed three runs on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts. He threw 41 pitches with 25 strikes.

“It could happen.”

Right? … At The Movies:https://t.co/35sjRxjftt — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) May 19, 2026

One of the top freshman pitchers in the nation in 2025, Evans was 5-1 with a 2.05 ERA and seven saves.

Meanwhile, fellow weekend starter William Schmidt (5-4, 4.22 ERA) is not expected to pitch for the rest of the season because of a similar back issue. He he could come back, should LSU win its next four games in five days for the SEC Tournament title and automatic bid to an NCAA Regional.

Schmidt was the scheduled starter for LSU’s SEC Tournament opener on Tuesday night against No. 11 seed Oklahoma, but he was scratched shortly before the game started at 8:56 p.m.

“He was walking funny,” Johnson said after the Tigers (30-27, 9-21 SEC) beat Oklahoma, 6-2, to stay alive in the single-elimination tournament. “And it was just like, ‘We’re not doing this.’ I don’t anticipate him being available.”

Freshman catcher Omar Serna Jr. has been ruled out for tonight’s game after his right hand was spiked while sliding into home plate for a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning Tuesday night. Serna had singled and scored on an error in the Tigers’ three-run inning.

“It was ugly,” Johnson said of Serna’s injury. “It was really bloody. They had it wrapped up.”

Serna left the game after going 1-for-2 with two runs scored. He is hitting .308 on the season with nine home runs and 37 RBIs.

LSU snapped a six-game losing streak with the win on Tuesday.

Auburn will be starting sophomore left-hander Jake Marciano (4-5, 2.74 ERA) against LSU. The transfer from Virginia Tech is considered Auburn’s ace.

The LSU-Auburn winner will get Thursday off before playing No. 3 seed Texas A&M (39-13, 18-11) at 7 p.m. Friday. The top four seeds in the tournament receive byes through the first two rounds. That winner Friday night advances to a semifinal Saturday at 4 p.m. with the championship game at 1 p.m. Sunday.