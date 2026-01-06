LSU Picks Up Sixth Transfer from No. 6 DL Stephiylan Green of Clemson

January 6, 2026 Andre Champagne LSU Football News 0
Stephiylan Green, Clemson sophomore defensive lineman
Clemson redshirt sophomore defensive tackle transfer Stephiylan Green becomes sixth portal addition for LSU. (Photo by Clemson Athletics)

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU has picked up their sixth transfer portal addition from Clemson redshirt sophomore defensive tackle transfer Stephiylan Green.

Green (6-4, 290 pounds) is rated as the No. 6 defensive lineman and the No. 85 overall player in the transfer portal according to 247sports.com.

In 2025, Green had 25 total tackles, two-and-a-half sacks and a pass breakup for the Tigers in 284 defensive snaps over 10 games and six starts.

In three seasons with the Tigers (2023-2025), Green totaled 42 tackles, three-and-a-half sacks and two pass breakups over 24 career games.

Green, a Rome, Georgia, native, attended Rome High School and was rated as the No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 18 player in the state of Georgia according to 247sports.com.

The Tigers and head coach Lane Kiffin are picking up steam with the 2026 transfer portal class. Green joins Ty Benefield of Boise State, the No. 2 safety in the transfer portal, as the second commitment of the day for LSU.

Benefield joins No. 31 wide receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii, No. 75 running back Raycine Guillory of Utah, No. 34 tight end Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh and No. 23 wide receiver Tre’ Brown III of Old Dominion.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


× nine = twenty seven
Powered by MathCaptcha