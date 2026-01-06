LSU Picks Up Sixth Transfer from No. 6 DL Stephiylan Green of Clemson

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU has picked up their sixth transfer portal addition from Clemson redshirt sophomore defensive tackle transfer Stephiylan Green.

Green (6-4, 290 pounds) is rated as the No. 6 defensive lineman and the No. 85 overall player in the transfer portal according to 247sports.com.

BREAKING: Clemson transfer DL Stephiylan Green has Committed to LSU, he tells @On3Sports



Green totaled 18 tackles and 2.5 sacks this season



He’s the No. 6 DL in the On3 Portal Rankingshttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/grdZt752xV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 6, 2026

In 2025, Green had 25 total tackles, two-and-a-half sacks and a pass breakup for the Tigers in 284 defensive snaps over 10 games and six starts.

In three seasons with the Tigers (2023-2025), Green totaled 42 tackles, three-and-a-half sacks and two pass breakups over 24 career games.

Green, a Rome, Georgia, native, attended Rome High School and was rated as the No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 18 player in the state of Georgia according to 247sports.com.

The Tigers and head coach Lane Kiffin are picking up steam with the 2026 transfer portal class. Green joins Ty Benefield of Boise State, the No. 2 safety in the transfer portal, as the second commitment of the day for LSU.

Benefield joins No. 31 wide receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii, No. 75 running back Raycine Guillory of Utah, No. 34 tight end Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh and No. 23 wide receiver Tre’ Brown III of Old Dominion.