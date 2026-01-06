LSU Picks Up Fourth Portal Transfer in No. 23 Wide Receiver Tre’ Brown III

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU just picked up its fourth transfer portal commitment from Old Dominion redshirt sophomore transfer wide receiver Tre’ Brown III.

Brown, listed at 6-2 and 180 pounds, is rated as the No. 96 overall player and No. 23 wide receiver in the transfer portal according to 247sports.com. In 2025, Brown caught 38 passes for 762 yards and four touchdowns for the Monarchs.

Brown ranked No. 7 in the nation in yards per catch, with 20.5 yards a reception.

Brown, a Savannah, Georgia native, is a former three-star JUCO prospect. Brown started his career off at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas where he caught 27 passes for 500 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024.

Brown joins former Hawaii redshirt sophomore Jackson Harris as the second wide receiver in the Tigers’ 2026 transfer portal class.

Brown also joins two other 2026 transfer portal commits in No. 33 tight end Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh and No. 75 running back Raycine Guillory of Utah.