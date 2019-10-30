LSU picked to finish third by league media, Stingley Jr. and York voted preseason All-SEC first team

LSU was picked to finish third in the SEC Western Division and defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. and placekicker Cade York were the only Tigers selected to the preseason All-SEC first team by voters at this week’s SEC Kickoff Media Days.
The Tigers had seven players on the preseason All-SEC team. Besides Stingley Jr. and York, LSU had five second-team selections. They were wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, offensive guard Ed Ingram, offensive tackle Austin Deculus, cornerback Elias Ricks and defensive lineman Ali Gaye.
Defending national champion Alabama was picked to win Western Division with 932 total points, followed by Texas A&M with 760 and LSU with 633. Alabama received 130 first-place votes in the SEC West.
The Tide was also tabbed to win the league championship, receiving 84 votes, Georgia was second with 45 votes.
Alabama led the way with 16 representatives on the preseason All-SEC Team, including eight on the first team with six on defense. Georgia and Auburn had 10 members each selected.
Eight times since 1992 has the predicted champion prior to the season proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.
SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
First place votes in parenthesis
EASTERN DIVISION
|Georgia (124)
|923
|Florida (7)
|784
|Kentucky (2)
|624
|Missouri
|555
|Tennessee
|362
|South Carolina (1)
|355
|Vanderbilt
|149
WESTERN DIVISION
|Alabama (130)
|932
|Texas A&M (1)
|760
|LSU (1)
|633
|Ole Miss (1)
|529
|Auburn
|440
|Arkansas (1)
|241
|Mississippi State
|217
SEC CHAMPION
|Alabama (84)
|84
|Georgia (45)
|45
|Ole Miss (1)
|1
|Texas A&M (1)
|1
|Florida (1)
|1
|Kentucky (1)
|1
|South Carolina (1)
|1
2021 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
1st TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Matt Corral, Ole Miss
RB – Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB – Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR – John Metchie III, Alabama
WR – Treylon Burks, Arkansas
TE – Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL – Evan Neal, Alabama
OL – Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL – Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
OL – Cade Mays, Tennessee
C – Nick Brahms, Auburn
DEFENSE
DL – Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL – Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
DL – Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
*DL – Zachary Carter, Florida
*DL – DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
LB – Henry To’o To’o, Alabama
LB – Christian Harris, Alabama
LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
DB – Derek Stingley, LSU
DB – Josh Jobe, Alabama
DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB – Kaiir Elam, Florida
2nd TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – JT Daniels, Georgia
RB – Kevin Harris, South Carolina
RB – Zamir White, Georgia
WR – Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR – George Pickens, Georgia
TE – Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
OL – Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL – Ed Ingram, LSU
OL – Austin Deculus, LSU
C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
DEFENSE
DL – Josh Paschal, Kentucky
DL – LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL – Ali Gaye, LSU
DL – Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
LB – Grant Morgan, Arkansas
LB – Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB – Zakoby McClain, Auburn
DB – Smoke Monday, Auburn
DB – Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB – Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DB – Elias Ricks, LSU
3rd TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Bo Nix, Auburn
RB – Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
RB – Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR – Jacob Copeland, Florida
TE – Nick Muse, South Carolina
OL – Charles Cross, Mississippi State
OL – Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
OL – Myron Cunningham, Arkansas
OL – Luke Fortner, Kentucky
*C – Michael Maietti, Missouri
*C – Ben Brown, Ole Miss
DEFENSE
DL – DJ Dale, Alabama
DL – Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
DL – Travon Walker, Georgia
DL – Derick Hall, Auburn
LB – Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB – Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB – Christopher Allen, Alabama
DB – Roger McCreary, Auburn
DB – Lewis Cine, Georgia
DB – Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
DB – Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P – Jake Camarda, Georgia
PK – Cade York, LSU
RS – Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
AP – Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Second-Team
P – Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK – Will Reichard, Alabama
RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP – Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Third-Team
P – Mac Brown, Ole Miss
PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS – Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
* – Indicates a tie
