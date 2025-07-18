LSU Picked 4th In SEC Media Predictions, Texas To Win Title, Whit Weeks 1st Team All-SEC

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

ATLANTA – LSU is incrementally gaining ground in the eyes of the media.

National and regional reporters voted the Tigers to finish fourth in the Southeastern Conference regular season standings in the poll from SEC Media Days released Friday by the SEC office. Texas was picked to win the SEC with a victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Texas received 96 votes to 44 for Georgia, 29 for Alabama in third and 20 for LSU, which was picked to finish fifth a year ago.

LSU junior linebacker Whit Weeks was the only Tiger voted to the first team All-SEC preseason team.

Microphones like @LSUfootball LB Whit Weeks, and he tackles them with passion:https://t.co/lTn1pQS0XV — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) July 17, 2025

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was selected second team behind South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers. LSU running back Caden Durham, wide receiver Aaron Anderson and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., also made second team.

The rest of the predicted order of finish had South Carolina in fifth, Florida sixth, Ole Miss seventh, Texas A&M eighth, Tennessee ninth, Oklahoma 10th, Auburn 11th, Missouri 12th, Vanderbilt 13th, Arkansas 14th, Kentucky 15th and Mississippi State last.

Only 10 times since 1992 has the SEC Media Days voting been correct – Florida in 1994 and ’95, LSU in 2007, Florida in 2008, Alabama in 2014, ’16, ’18, ’20 and ’21 and Georgia in 2014. LSU has not been predicted to win the SEC since 2012 … when it finished in second. LSU last won the SEC in 2019 when Alabama was picked to win it.

Clemson is in @LSUfootball head all the time, according to plan:https://t.co/mnfTtaY3Mn — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) July 18, 2025

LSU opens the season on Aug. 30 at Clemson.