LSU outfielder Ashton Larson named Most Outstanding Player for his Cape Cod League team

LSU freshman outfielder Ashton Larson has been named the Most Outstanding Player for the Chatham Anglers in the Cape Cod League, capping off a successful season for the player.

During his brief stint with the Anglers, Larson displayed the same impressive stats he had at LSU. In 31 games, he maintained an impressive .316 batting average, hitting nine doubles and one home run while also driving in 18 RBI.

Larson’s contributions were vital for LSU this season as they dealt with injuries. He finished the year with a .298 batting average, nine doubles, three home runs, and 16 RBI in 53 games played. Although not filling the shoes of star player Dylan Crews, Larson proved to be a valuable addition to the starting lineup.

With a promising future ahead, Larson is poised to become one of LSU’s top draft picks in the coming years.