LSU Offensive Tackle Jordan Seaton Named To Outland Trophy List

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU junior offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who was a second-team All-Big 12 selection last year at Colorado and the No. 4 overall player in the transfer portal last January, has been named to the 2026 preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America has announced.

The Outland Trophy is presented annually to college football’s most outstanding lineman. Former Tiger defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey won LSU’s only Outland Trophy in the 2007 season when the Tigers won the national championship.

Money talks louder than ever now in college football, but as practice dawns around the country this week, please shut up for now. As Mike Gundy would say. Column:https://t.co/gBl6FYILeR — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) August 5, 2026

Seaton, who enters his first season at LSU this year, started 22 games in two seasons at left tackle with the Buffaloes. As a true freshman in 2024, he started all 13 games, helping quarterback Travis Hunter claim the Heisman Trophy that season.

A native of Washington D.C., Seaton was a five-star prospect at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, as a senior in high school.

Seaton and the Tigers opened training camp on Wednesday morning. The No. 13 Tigers play No. 23 Clemson on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Tiger Stadium (6:30 p.m., ABC).