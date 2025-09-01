LSU Offensive Line Was The Tigers’ Secret To Success At Clemson

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

CLEMSON, South Carolina – LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier just smiled and shook his head when asked about his offensive line after the No. 9 Tigers upset No. 4 Clemson and its much-publicized defensive line, 17-10, Saturday night.

LSU STEPPED ON THOSE PAWS AT CLEMSON

Clemson junior defensive end T.J. Parker (11 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss, 6 forced fumbles last season) and junior defensive tackle Peter Woods (3 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss) graced the cover of the Clemson program on Saturday with menacing looks. Each are projected to go in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. And Clemson added 6-foot-6 Purdue transfer defensive end Will Heldt, who had five sacks last year.

Call it the Clemson program cover jinx, because Parker had three tackles, no sacks, no tackles behind the line and one pass breakup. Woods had five tackles with a half of one for loss. Heldt was the only Clemson player to sack Nussmeier.

“The offensive line did an unbelievable job,” Nussmeier said. “And some of the guys are really young. That’s a crazy way to start out for them at a place like this, against the number four team in the country.”

WHY BRIAN KELLY’S WIN AT CLEMSON TRUMPS HIS VICTORY OVER NICK SABAN

LSU’s offensive line featured redshirt freshman right tackle in Weston Davis of Beaumont, Texas, starting the first game of his career, sophomore left tackle Tyree Adams of St. Augustine High in New Orleans starting for the third time in his career, sophomore left guard Paul Mubenga of Buford, Georgia, starting for the sixth time, junior transfer center Braelin Moore of Virginia Tech starting his first LSU game and senior transfer right guard Josh Thompson starting his first LSU game.

“So proud of them,” Nussmeier said.

So is his backside.

LSU CENTER BRAELIN MOORE AND QB GARRETT NUSSMEIER SEC PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

“We controlled the second half with our offensive line,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “And that’s a re-worked offensive line.”

Yes, the only returning starter from LSU’s 2024 offensive line is sophomore D.J. Chester, who started at center last season, but now is a backup guard and tackle.

LSU LAUNCHES NATIONAL TITLE BID

But because the line protected Nussmeier enough for him to complete 28 of 38 passes for 232 yards and the game-winning touchdown and engineered a decent running game of 108 yards on 31 carries, the Tigers controlled the game. LSU put up 25 first downs and dominated the time of possession with 37 minutes and 10 seconds to 22:50, including 10:40 to 4:20 in the third quarter when LSU tied the game 10-10.

“Braelin Moore at center and Josh Thompson at right guard, those guys did a fabulous job in anchoring that offensive line as veterans,” said Kelly, who came to LSU in 2022 from Notre Dame with a reputation for for developing offensive lines. “We obviously controlled the football. They had the ball for nine minutes in the second half.”

As LSU was beating Clemson 14-0 in the second half, it was eating the clock, 20:33 to 9:27. Running back Caden Durham rushed for 34 yards on six carries in the third quarter and finished with 75 on 17 rushes.

“His ability to work in space – you give him a little crease, and he’s able to get through there,” Nussmeier said of Durham. “He’s really strong and breaks tackles.”

At times last season, LSU’s much more veteran and experienced offensive line couldn’t create a crease, or offensive coordinator Joe Sloan didn’t stick with the running attack long enough.

“The real difference here offensively was the ability to carve out a running game against a very good defense,” Kelly said. “I think we all knew what we needed to be better at from last year. That was a running game that allowed Garrett the opportunity to be a complete player.”

GARRETT NUSSMEIER HAD TO LEARN FROM LAST YEAR

Nussmeier didn’t have to throw for 300 yards. He didn’t have to attempt 50 passes, which he did in the loss at Texas A&M last season. Or 47, which he did in the loss at Florida. He did not have to carry the entire offense, which was the case too often last season.

“We can’t just be a one-trick pony and throw the ball all over the yard,” Kelly said. “We had to control it. And when you play really good teams, you have to shorten the game in some instances. And tactically we did a great job.”

And that was because of the offensive line and the running game that allowed Sloan to expand his playbook.

“Joe did a great job calling the plays,” Kelly said. “Sticking with runs – creative runs, different runs.”

Because of the offensive line.