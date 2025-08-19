LSU Offensive Line Has 3 Locked Starters, But Left Guard And Right Tackle Fight Continues

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Writer

No. 9 LSU is 11 days from kicking off its season at No. 4 Clemson on Aug. 30 (6:30 p.m., ABC), and some of the hottest competion for starting jobs will be coming down to the final days on the offensive line.

Left tackle with sophomore Tyree Adams, center with junior Virginia Tech transfer Braelin Moore and right guard with senior Northwestern transfer Josh Thompson are set. The battles are at left guard and right tackle.

Sophomore DJ Chester – the starter at center last season – and sophomore Paul Mubenga, who started the last five games last season at left guard, are competing for the left guard slot along with redshirt freshman Coen Echols. Chester’s chance at starting at left guard may have been hurt by him also backing up at center and right tackle.

“In some ways it’s a disservice to him because we have him playing center, guard, and he’s playing a little bit of right tackle,” Kelly said. “He’s competing for a starting position as well, but we can’t put them all out there. So, somebody’s going to have to be in a rotational position.”

At right tackle, true freshman Carius Curne is making a late push for the the No. 1 slot with redshirt freshman Weston Davis, who had been running with the first team most of August camp. Curne only moved from right guard to right tackle this week, and he and Davis could split time.

“We moved Carius over there to compete with Weston to see who’s our best, and maybe it’s both of them. Maybe it’s a combination of them,” Kelly said.

Redshirt freshman Ory Williams had been the No. 2 right tackle, but is no longer.

“We feel like Ory is coming along, but he wasn’t there yet, so we wanted to create more competition at that spot,” Kelly said.

The development of Adams, who started only the bowl game last season at left tackle, has continued to impress Kelly.

“He had the talent,” he said. “He had the right traits coming in. He did a really good job of developing and being consistent, which has allowed him to step in and be our starting left tackle.”

Regardless of who wins left guard and right tackle, Kelly sees playing six, seven or eight offensive linemen somewhat regularly.

“I don’t think you’re just going to see five guys trotting out there every single play,” he said. “I think you’re going to see some other guys definitely getting in the game as well.”