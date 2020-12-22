LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger being re-assigned

LSU’s football coaching staff shakeup isn’t over just yet.

According to several news outlets Tuesday, LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger is being re-assigned to a new role in the LSU program as Tigers’ coach Ed Orgeron is making a clean sweep of his play-callers on both sides of the ball.

On Monday, Orgeron fired defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, safeties coach Bill Busch and passing game coordinator Scott Linehan. Defensive line coach Bill Johnson chose to retire.

Last season, Ensminger, 62, completed his 10th overall season on the LSU staff in 2020.

Ensminger, a former LSU starting quarterback, in the late 1970s, called plays last season for the Tigers’ nation championship team that led the nation in scoring (48.4) and yards per game (568.4) with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow in command.

In this 5-5 season, Ensminger had to constantly adjust.

Redshirt junior quarterback Myles Brennan started the first three games of the season and was 1-2 before sustaining an abdomen tear that sidelined him the rest of the year. Freshman TJ Finley started for five games and was 2-3. Fellow true freshman Max Johnson was 2-0 starting and winning the final two games over Florida and Ole Miss.