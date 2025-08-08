LSU Offensive Coordinator Joe Sloan Looking for Explosiveness in Running Game This Season

BY ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, TIGER RAG STAFF Reporter

Joe Sloan enters his second year as LSU’s offensive coordinator. Last year brought plenty of learning lessons for Sloan, he said, but he is fully focused on bringing a national championship back to LSU.

Historically, Sloan has always been a pass-heavy coordinator. During his time at Louisiana Tech (OC from 2019-21), Sloan attacked opposing teams with an air-raid scheme that saw great success. Even though Sloan and the Tigers bring back one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, he knows that LSU must do a better job of establishing the run. In other words, this year Sloan will have to become a more balanced coordinator.

Second-year LSU Offensive Coordinator Joe Sloan (Photo by ROYCE STEWART)

After quarterback Garrett Nussmeier averaged around 40 pass attempts game in 2024, Sloan said he is placing an emphasis on becoming more dangerous in the run game. LSU finished near the bottom of the SEC when running the ball last season. It landed 107th in the country, totaling only 4.06 yards per carry with one of the best offensive lines in program history. In games that LSU lost last season, the Tigers did not total over 150 yards rushing.

Sloan said he has been collaborating with the entire coaching staff to improve LSU’s offensive attack. The Tigers have been working hard on becoming less predictable by adding outside runs and delayed handoffs to keep their opponents on their heels. Along with the schematic and personnel approach, Sloan said that the Tigers rush attack should be much improved if only because it returns one of nation’s top running backs, Caden Durham.

“Having him as a second-year player, he’s a lot better football player today than he was at this time last year,” Sloan said.

Sloan added that Durham’s SEC experience should help provide a spark for the LSU rush game in terms of explosive plays. Sloan also said that the staff must do a better job of making sure the right players are on the field when running the ball.

“We’re going to be able to put some guys into some positions to make sure we can create some explosives in the run game, but I have been pleased with what we’ve done,” Sloan said.

LSU has certainly added new plays to the running scheme. One of the plays that looked much different in fall camp compared to last year was when Durham took an outside handoff for a 45-yard touchdown. LSU is also implementing different types of runs to the outside, whether that may be a counter zone or delayed handoff, Sloan said.

Sloan said he understands the importance of a balanced offense in the SEC. He mentioned that he and his staff are staying ahead by adapting to the different defensive schemes LSU saw last season. Sloan is trying to make sure his offense has an answer to everything opposing defenses throw at him, he said.

Even though head coach Brian Kelly does not think Sloan needs prove himself this season, LSU’s championship chances will rely heavily on its ability to run the ball effectively while being unpredictable.