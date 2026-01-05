LSU Offensive Coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. Says He Is Not Going To The New York Giants

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, TIGER RAG STAFF Reporter

New LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. is staying put in Baton Rouge and will coach with LSU head coach Lane Kiffin in 2026.

Despite drawing interest from the New York Giants, according to an ESPN story, Weis told On3.com’s Chris Low that he had no interest in going to the NFL and is committed to coaching the Tigers.

“I’m fired up about finishing the job at Ole Miss and the future at LSU,” Weis Jr. told Low on Monday morning.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan, Weis was an “intriguing option” to join the New York Giants’ coaching staff. Weis coached current Giants starting quarterback Jaxson Dart at Ole Miss from 2022-2024.

Weis is expected to continue to multi-task – recruiting for LSU and coordinating Ole Miss’ offense through the College Football Playoffs. Weis had been Ole Miss’ offensive coordinator and chief play caller under Kiffin since going to Ole Miss in 2022. He boarded the plane for LSU on Nov. 30 to be Kiffin’s offensive coordinator at LSU.

Weis was in Baton Rouge on Saturday night when the Tigers hosted Cincinnati red-shirt junior quarterback transfer Brendan Sorsby, who committed to Texas Tech.

LSU signed Weis to three-year contract at $2.5 million a year through the 2028 season on Dec. 8. The next day, Ole Miss hired East Carolina offensive coordinator John David Baker.

Weis’ contract states that should he leave LSU before April 1 for another coaching job, such as Ole Miss, he would owe LSU 300 percent of his yearly salary, which would be $7.5 million. But he would not owe that if he took an NFL assistant coaching job as a primary play caller or a head coaching job in college or the NFL.