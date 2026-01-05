LSU Offensive Coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. Says He Is Not Going To The New York Giants

January 5, 2026 Andre Champagne LSU Football News 0
Charlie Weis Jr., LSU Offensive Coordinator
LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. puts down NFL rumors and is committed to coaching at LSU in 2026. (Tiger Rag photo by Michael Bacigalupi).

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, TIGER RAG STAFF Reporter

New LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. is staying put in Baton Rouge and will coach with LSU head coach Lane Kiffin in 2026.

Despite drawing interest from the New York Giants, according to an ESPN story, Weis told On3.com’s Chris Low that he had no interest in going to the NFL and is committed to coaching the Tigers.

“I’m fired up about finishing the job at Ole Miss and the future at LSU,” Weis Jr. told Low on Monday morning.

LSU Offensive Coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. Has Been A Multi-Tasking Mad Man For Ole Miss

According to ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan, Weis was an “intriguing option” to join the New York Giants’ coaching staff. Weis coached current Giants starting quarterback Jaxson Dart at Ole Miss from 2022-2024.

Weis is expected to continue to multi-task – recruiting for LSU and coordinating Ole Miss’ offense through the College Football Playoffs. Weis had been Ole Miss’ offensive coordinator and chief play caller under Kiffin since going to Ole Miss in 2022. He boarded the plane for LSU on Nov. 30 to be Kiffin’s offensive coordinator at LSU.

Weis was in Baton Rouge on Saturday night when the Tigers hosted Cincinnati red-shirt junior quarterback transfer Brendan Sorsby, who committed to Texas Tech.

LSU’s Charlie Weis Jr. May Be Ole Miss Offensive Coordinator Until January, But He I$ Coming Back

LSU signed Weis to three-year contract at $2.5 million a year through the 2028 season on Dec. 8. The next day, Ole Miss hired East Carolina offensive coordinator John David Baker.

Weis’ contract states that should he leave LSU before April 1 for another coaching job, such as Ole Miss, he would owe LSU 300 percent of his yearly salary, which would be $7.5 million. But he would not owe that if he took an NFL assistant coaching job as a primary play caller or a head coaching job in college or the NFL.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


26 + = thirty five
Powered by MathCaptcha