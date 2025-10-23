LSU Offense’s Solitary Weapon – Tight End Trey’Dez Green

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green is proving to be virtually LSU’s lone, consistent offensive weapon. The 6-foot-7 sophomore from Zachary High has given the struggling Tigers a pulse.

Green has 15 receptions for 210 yards with three touchdowns on season. Over the last two games, he has 13 of those catches for 193 yards, which is the most of any tight end in college football over those two weeks.

“Just being patient, waiting on my time,” Green said. “My name was called, and I was ready to go.”

From playing basketball at a young age to getting minutes with LSU’s men’s team last season, Green has learned valuable skill sets that are helping him on the gridiron.

“I take my basketball traits, and I use them on the football field. I use the box out drills. I use the rebound drills, lateral movement,” Green said.

LSU’s offense is scoring just 4.08 points per red zone possession, which ranks No. 102 in the country. Green says scoring touchdowns, rather than field goals has been a huge point of emphasis heading into Saturday’s game against No. 3 Texas A&M.

No. 20 LSU (5-2, 2-2 SEC) and the Aggies (7-0, 4-0 SEC) kick off at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

“Executing in the red zone, finishing out drives and being able to score. That’s just been our whole focal point this week in practice,” Green said.

Green also learned how to block out in basketball, and he is working on his blocking in football.

“I feel like I’m just scratching the surface. I haven’t hit my full potential yet,” he said “I still got some things that I could work on in the blocking world. I want to get better with my leverage and my hands.”

Green and the offensive line’s blocking will be important against Texas A&M as it ranks No. 6 in the nation in sacks with 25. Last year, Green remembers that the Aggies’ defensive front punched the Tigers in the mouth all game, sacking quarterback Garrett Nussmeier twice and limiting LSU to 24 yards rushing on 23 carries.

“They were very physical. I remember that, so we’ve just got to bring it,” Green said.

THE DAY THE PLAYOFF MUSIC DIED

If LSU does not bring it enough to win Saturday, it will fall out of playoff contention with three losses.

“We’re coming in with a domination mindset,” Green said. “A fire is definitely lit up under us.”