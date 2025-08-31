LSU Offense Struggles, But Defense Keeps It In Game Early At Clemson – Starting Lineups

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

CLEMSON, S.C. – With so much newfound competition during LSU’s preseason camp, largely because of the influx of the No. 1-ranked Transfer Portal class, who would start at various positions for the Tigers on both sides of the ball have been hot topics.

Here is how No. 9 LSU started the game on offense against No. 4 Clemson on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium, aka Death Valley northeast:

The offensive line featured Tyree Adams at left tackle, Paul Mubenga at left guard, transfer Braelin Moore at center, transfer Josh Thompson at right guard and Weston Davis at right tackle.

Garrett Nussmeier was at quarterback with tailback Caden Durham, who broke a 24-yard run on the game’s first play. Others on the Tigers’ first few series were tight ends Trey’Dez Green and transfer Bauer Sharp and wide receivers Nic Anderson (transfer), Chris Hilton Jr. and Kyle Parker in various rotations.

A fumble after a catch by Sharp set up a 42-yard field goal by Nolan Hauser for a 3-0 Clemson lead in the first quarter.

On defense, LSU started transfer Bernard Gooden and Jacobian Guillory at the tackles with transfers Jack Pyburn and Patrick Payton at the ends. The linebackers were Whit Weeks and his brother West Weeks with Harold Perkins Jr. at the star position. The cornerbacks were transfer Mansoor Delane and P.J. Woodland, who had a blitzing sack of Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik. Transfer Tamarcus Cooley and Jardin Gilbert started at the safeties.

Gilbert started for transfer A.J. Haulcy, who had to sit out the first half because of a suspension for an ejection for fighting in the second half of his last game at Houston last season. He is expected to start the second half.