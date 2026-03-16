LSU Offense Soared At Vanderbilt Sunday, But Tigers’ Flight Grounded By Severe Weather

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Something was finally able to squash LSU in Nashville on Sunday.

The weather.

Due to severe storms with 75 mph winds, tornadoes, temperatures in the 20s and snow, the LSU baseball team’s flight out of Nashville on Sunday was canceled. The Tigers, who beat Vanderbilt 16-9 on Sunday afternoon on 10 hits, were expected to land in Baton Rouge late Monday afternoon.

LSU finally solves Vanderbilt, and we’re not just talking baseball.https://t.co/eUYfBUm4Vs — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) March 16, 2026

LSU (14-7, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) hosts Grambling (5-13, 2-1 SWAC) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium. The Tigers then have a quick turnaround before hosting No. 8 Oklahoma (17-3, 2-1 SEC) in a Thursday-Saturday SEC series – 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPNU and 6:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday on SEC Network+. Oklahoma took two of three over the weekend over No. 22 Texas A&M.

LSU, which was ranked No. 13 last week, fell out of the D1 and Perfect Game polls on Monday.

“We are still in Nashville,” LSU coach Jay Johnson told Tiger Rag Monday morning. “We lifted this morning and flying out this afternoon. Hoping to make it back around 5 or 5:30 p.m.

The Tigers were able to remain in their hotel another night on Sunday in Nashville.

“That guy’s health is the key to my life for the next 18 months. So it just wasn’t really worth it.”

-LSU coach Jay Johnson after taking starting pitcher out in 5th inning with 6-2 lead, and it was soon 6-6.https://t.co/f4yT7Xa6LW — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) March 16, 2026

LSU lost the opener to unranked Vanderbilt on Friday, 13-12, on a walk-off, two-run home run by Logan Johnstone.

Vanderbilt took the series Saturday with an 11-3 win. The Commodores fell to 13-8 overall and 2-1 in the SEC with the loss on Sunday.

Jake Brown hit a three-run home run on Sunday, a two-run single and a sacrifice fly in going 2-for-4 with six RBIs and two runs scored. He leads the Tigers with a .419 batting average that is sixth in the nation, and he leads LSU with 11 home runs, 37 RBIs, seven doubles and an .884 slugging percentage.