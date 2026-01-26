LSU OC Charlie Weis Jr. Talks To Philadelphia About NFL Job, But Apparently Staying At LSU

January 26, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau LSU Football News 0
New LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. has been with new LSU head coach Lane Kiffin since Alabama in 2015. (Ole Miss photo).

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

New LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. continues to be a hot commodity.

Weis, 32, has interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles for their vacant offensive coordinator position, but has said he is not interested, according to The Athletic.

The Eagles just let go of offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, who had replaced Kellen Moore after the Eagles won the Super Bowl last season and Moore took the head coaching job of the Saints.

The New York Giants previously had an interest in Weis, but he did not reciprocate.

LSU Offensive Coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. Says He Is Not Going To The New York Giants

Weis was offensive coordinator under Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin from 2022-25 and followed Kiffin to LSU when LSU hired Kiffin as head coach after the 2025 regular season.

CHARLIE WEIS JR. HAS LONG BEEN A PASSENGER ON THE LANE PLAY CALLING TRAIN

Weis, who is the son of former Notre Dame head coach and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, first worked under Kiffin in 2015 and ’16 at Alabama as an analyst when Kiffin was the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator.

Weis then was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Florida Atlantic in 2018 and ’19 when Kiffin was the head coach there, and Weis again followed Kiffin to Ole Miss.

LSU updated Weis’ original contract shortly after he joined Kiffin at LSU on Nov. 30 after interest from Ole Miss to come back. LSU upped his salary from $2 million a year to $2.5 million with a stringent buyout of 300 percent of his salary – $7.5 million – he must pay to LSU should he leave for another college assistant coaching job, such as at Ole Miss, before April 1. Weis would also have to pay that buyout should he accept an NFL assistant coaching job that is not as a primary play caller.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


four + 4 =
Powered by MathCaptcha