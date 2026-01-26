LSU OC Charlie Weis Jr. Talks To Philadelphia About NFL Job, But Apparently Staying At LSU

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

New LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. continues to be a hot commodity.

Weis, 32, has interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles for their vacant offensive coordinator position, but has said he is not interested, according to The Athletic.

Remember this one, “fans,” as much as you have a few others. Lane Kiffin will be the 1st coach to finish No. 1 in the portal and reach the playoffs the next season.https://t.co/d7IkxMEsc9 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) January 26, 2026

The Eagles just let go of offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, who had replaced Kellen Moore after the Eagles won the Super Bowl last season and Moore took the head coaching job of the Saints.

LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. spoke to the Philadelphia Eagles about their offensive coordinator vacancy but informed the team he has chosen to remain with Lane Kiffin and the Tigers, per sources. pic.twitter.com/l4KaWkCVqM — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 26, 2026

The New York Giants previously had an interest in Weis, but he did not reciprocate.

Weis was offensive coordinator under Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin from 2022-25 and followed Kiffin to LSU when LSU hired Kiffin as head coach after the 2025 regular season.

CHARLIE WEIS JR. HAS LONG BEEN A PASSENGER ON THE LANE PLAY CALLING TRAIN

Weis, who is the son of former Notre Dame head coach and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, first worked under Kiffin in 2015 and ’16 at Alabama as an analyst when Kiffin was the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator.

“It’s certainly weird.”

-Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. on moonlighting – literally – as LSU’s offensive coordinator, while trying to beat Georgia in the playoffs @SugarBowlNola for Ole Miss.https://t.co/sozTKoUmtI — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) December 30, 2025

Weis then was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Florida Atlantic in 2018 and ’19 when Kiffin was the head coach there, and Weis again followed Kiffin to Ole Miss.

LSU updated Weis’ original contract shortly after he joined Kiffin at LSU on Nov. 30 after interest from Ole Miss to come back. LSU upped his salary from $2 million a year to $2.5 million with a stringent buyout of 300 percent of his salary – $7.5 million – he must pay to LSU should he leave for another college assistant coaching job, such as at Ole Miss, before April 1. Weis would also have to pay that buyout should he accept an NFL assistant coaching job that is not as a primary play caller.