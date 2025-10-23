LSU Not Expecting Star LB Whit Weeks For A&M; Brian Kelly Gives “Wise” Crack Answer

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU will have to try to slow down one of the nation’s better offenses in Texas A&M on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium without one of its best defenders.

Junior linebacker Whit Weeks is not expected to play for the second straight week because of an ankle injury after not practicing for the third straight day on Thursday.

“No, Whit Weeks hasn’t been able to practice,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said Thursday evening after practice. “So, we’ll list him as doubtful.”

Brian Kelly is 23-2, 12-2 in SEC and 3-1 vs. Top 10 in Tiger Stadium, which was just named No. 1 college football stadium in America. That’s one ranking Kelly needs to ring true more than ever in his time at LSU Saturday night vs. No. 3 A&M:https://t.co/UZ2qJfbMqL — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 23, 2025

Weeks is sixth on the team in tackles with 29, including 13 solo stops, and has eight quarterback hurries, a sack, 2.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery in six games. He led LSU in tackles last year with 125 for second in the Southeastern Conference and ninth nationally. Sophomore Davhon Keys is expected to replace him in the lineup again after making nine tackles with a quarterback hurry last week as LSU allowed 399 yards in a 31-24 loss at Vanderbilt.

No. 3 Texas A&M (7-0, 4-0 SEC) is No. 17 in the nation in total offense with 464 yards a game, 27th in scoring with 36.1 points a game and 30th in rushing with 196.7 a game. Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed is 25th in the nation in passing efficiency at 156.0 on 125-of-202 passing for 62 percent for 1,770 yards and 15 touchdowns with four interceptions. He has rushed 51 times for 241 yards and four touchdowns.

The Tigers are 26th in the nation in defense with 311.6 yards allowed a game, 10th in points allowed at 14.6, 32nd against the pass at 189.6 yards, and 41st against the run at 122 a game.

At least, LSU has the hottest tight end in college football over last two weeks:https://t.co/tm3yCpnn6Z — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 23, 2025

LSU has better news on defensive tackle Bernard Gooden (collarbone) and backup defensive end Jimari Butler (ankle), who has been in the rotation this season. Both missed the Vanderbilt game with the injuries. Both are expected to play.

“Butler practiced the last couple of days and Gooden as well,” Kelly said.

Butler is listed as available and Gooden probable.

“We’re okay with them,” Kelly said.

Kickoff between No. 20 LSU (5-2, 2-2 SEC) and the Aggies will be at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

With heavy rain in the forecast shortly before kickoff, LSU’s defense could catch a break, if the conditions slow down Reed and the Aggies.

BRIAN KELLY GOES “WISE ASS” ON QUESTION

“I’m going to answer this question in a professional manner,” Kelly said when asked how his team is planning for the weather. “Because I’m a wise ass. If I give a wise-ass Boston response, you guys are going to take it nine different ways. ‘I’m a jerk,’ and all that kind of stuff.”

Kelly grew up in Chelsea, Massachusetts, near Boston.

“So, here’s what I’ll say. We have used a wet ball all week on offense preparing for weather,” he said. “And that’s just simply using a water bottle, spraying the ball, and making sure if the weather is wet, we still have to execute. So, that was my good answer.”

Asked for his bad answer, he said, “I have shrimp boots. When I first came here, I bought some shrimp boots, expecting to go shrimping. And I haven’t gotten the chance to do that, so I’ll be wearing them on the sidelines on Saturday. That was my wise-ass answer.”

Speaking of wise responses, should Kelly lose to the Aggies and that trend continues, he may have a lot of time to go shrimping.

But despite the Aggies’ 17-spot differential in ranking, they are only a 2.5-point favorite on Saturday, having lost six straight in Tiger Stadium. Texas A&M last won in Baton Rouge, 18-13, on Sept. 3, 1994. The Aggies have defeated LSU four straight in College Station, Texas.

“It’s tough to play there. And it’s tough for them to play at Tiger Stadium,” Kelly said.