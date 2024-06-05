LSU-NORTH CAROLINA the Two Most-Watched NCAA Baseball Regional Games on Record

June 5, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services 2024 NCAA Regional, Baseball 0
Josh Pearson - Chapel Hill Regional. PHOTO BY: LSU Athletics

The LSU-North Carolina matchups on Saturday and Monday in Chapel Hill, N.C., were the two most-watched NCAA Baseball Regional games on record, according to ESPN.

Game 7 featuring LSU and North Carolina on Monday averaged 964,000 viewers on ESPN2, and Game 4 between the Tigers and Tar Heels on Saturday averaged 756,000 viewers on ESPN2, making them the two most-watched Regional games on record.

Overall, the 16 NCAA Regionals last week produced the largest-ever viewership for the regional round on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN +.

author avatar
Tiger Rag News Services
See Full Bio

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


forty two − forty one =