LSU No. 2 ranked gymnastics team hopes to stop two-match losing streak Friday at Kentucky

The last time an LSU gymnastics team lost three consecutive dual meets was 10 years ago.

The third loss occurred Feb. 25, 2011 at Kentucky.

A decade later almost to the day, the No. 2 nationally ranked Tigers (4-2 overall, 3-2 SEC) hope to avoid suffering a similar fate to the same team at same place in Friday’s dual at No. 14 Kentucky (3-3, 3-2 SEC) starting at 6:30 p.m.

LSU is coming off consecutive losses at then-No. 6 Alabama last Friday and at home to No. 1 Florida on Feb. 12.

As a team, LSU ranks second in the nation on bars and beam, fourth in the floor exercise and fifth in vault.

Individually, freshman Haleigh Bryant is fifth on vault, eighth in the all-around and 14th on beam. Seniors Sami Durante and Bridget Dean rank fourth on bars and 13th on beam.

Sarah Edwards is 23rd on vault and floor respectively. Sophomore Kiya Johnson is 23rd on bars and fellow sophomore Alyona Shchennikova is 17th on beam and 12th in the all-around.

Earlier this week, Bryant was named SEC Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this by the league office. She was named the best freshman in the league in weeks one, three and five. She also was named the top gymnast after the Tigers’ road meet against Arkansas.