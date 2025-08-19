LSU No. 2 QB Michael Van Buren Jr. Not Seriously Injured, Will Be Throwing Again On Wednesday

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU backup quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr.’s right, throwing hand is not seriously hurt, LSU coach Brian Kelly said on Tuesday morning.

LSU QB MICHAEL VAN BUREN WEARING SPLINT ON THROWING HAND

Van Buren, a sophomore transfer from Mississippi State who is No. 2 to starter Garrett Nussmeier, did not throw at practice Monday as he had his hand in a splint, protecting his index and middle fingers.

“No,” Kelly said when asked if Van Buren would miss a significant amount of time. “He got the index finger jammed on his right hand. He’ll be throwing tomorrow (Wednesday). We had an X-Ray, MRI, no damage. He was just sore, so we’ve shut him down a little bit. But he’ll be back. He did light throwing. He’ll do a throwing program in the afternoon today, and then we’ll have him back out tomorrow (Wednesday).”

No. 9 LSU opens the season a week from Saturday at No. 4 Clemson at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

Kelly said that junior starting linebacker Whit Weeks missed practice Monday for load management, and junior starting Star linebacker/defensive back Harold Perkins Jr. missed Monday for a personal day.

“He had some things he had to take care of,” Kelly said. “But he was back out there today.”

Kelly did not say if Weeks practiced on Tuesday.